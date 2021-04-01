Culpeper schools gearing up for robust summer academy to address COVID learning loss

“We’re very excited,” he added. “It’s a great time for us, hoping to move forward to get our students back in a safe fashion (five days a week) because we believe our students learn best in person.”

Recent information presented to the school board showed a marked jump in local first graders considered “at risk” for reading—from 35 percent in the fall of 2018 to 60 percent in the fall of 2020. Those figures, respectfully, for first graders at risk for math were 24 percent to 40 percent last fall.

“Moving forward” is the theme for CCPS, the superintendent said, as COVID-19 dissipates and “normal” instruction resumes. Brads highlighted four positive areas in the school system during his recent presentation, including the anticipated opening of the Culpeper Technical Education Center on the campus of Germanna Community College.

“It will be opening this August and I am very excited to say student registration is going well,” he said.

A new CTEC web site is active with the link on the home page of culpeperschools.org. In addition to details on all classes included in all of the course offerings—from cosmetology to CAD design to EMT to construction trades to cybersecurity—a separate tab maps out preparatory classes students can take starting in sixth grade.