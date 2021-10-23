Culpeper schools get book grants to offset COVID literacy loss

Students can take advantage of a wide selection of books in the classroom and school libraries through a recent round of grants to Culpeper County Public Schools designed to boost reading. The awards are targeted to combat COVID-19 learning loss.
The Virginia Education Foundation over the summer donated more than 13,000 books that will be delivered this month throughout Culpeper County Public Schools.
In recent weeks, Warrenton-based PATH Foundation donated nearly $6,500 to Quick Start Central that will buy books for public school kindergarteners in Culpeper.
The books from Virginia Education Foundation have a retail value of $193,429, according to Laura Hoover, CCPS spokeswoman. Teachers will highlight the books with students, using them for reading aloud, independent reading and group discussions. Teachers will also use the books to demonstrate skills, such as setting a purpose for reading and making predictions.
When lessons are completed, the books will be sent home with students for them to keep. The majority of the books are going to elementary students, with some going to middle and high school students, Hoover said.
As for the Quick Start Central Award from PATH Foundation, it will support Racquets for Reading, allowing kindergarten students to have their own copy of a book that will be read in the classroom to take home. Kindergarten teachers will begin placing orders in November to select the books for their classes, Hoover said. Quick Start Central, based in Charlottesville, also donated bookmarks and reading rubber duckies.
“We are so grateful to PATH for making this possible for all these kids and hopefully help their reading skills recover some from the COVID disruption,” said Lynda Harril with QuickStart in a statement.
Hoover said CCPS has an increased focus on early literacy given the impact of COVID-19 on its students, especially our youngest learners.
“We are grateful to these community partners for helping support our commitment to our students’ literacy instruction,” she said.
The PATH Foundation “Make It Happen” grant will provide books and giveaways for 538 kindergartners in the six public elementary school in Culpeper County, according to a release.
QuickStart Tennis of Central Virginia is an all-volunteer, grassroots Community Tennis Association nonprofit established in 2009 to promote, develop and grow QuickStart Tennis in the heart of Virginia for all beginners, especially underserved youth, using the kid-sized QuickStart Tennis format.