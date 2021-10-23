Culpeper schools get book grants to offset COVID literacy loss

Students can take advantage of a wide selection of books in the classroom and school libraries through a recent round of grants to Culpeper County Public Schools designed to boost reading. The awards are targeted to combat COVID-19 learning loss.

The Virginia Education Foundation over the summer donated more than 13,000 books that will be delivered this month throughout Culpeper County Public Schools.

In recent weeks, Warrenton-based PATH Foundation donated nearly $6,500 to Quick Start Central that will buy books for public school kindergarteners in Culpeper.

The books from Virginia Education Foundation have a retail value of $193,429, according to Laura Hoover, CCPS spokeswoman. Teachers will highlight the books with students, using them for reading aloud, independent reading and group discussions. Teachers will also use the books to demonstrate skills, such as setting a purpose for reading and making predictions.

When lessons are completed, the books will be sent home with students for them to keep. The majority of the books are going to elementary students, with some going to middle and high school students, Hoover said.

