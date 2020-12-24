Culpeper school's Loads of Love Laundry helps families endure tough times

In the midst of an unusual COVID-19 school year, given the school division’s hybrid schedule of in-person and online classes, the two specialists created a vision for the place and set out to realize it.

“Piece by piece, little by little, we made it loving and homey,” Grimsley said. “We wanted it to be a comfy space they could feel good in.”

After opening the center in October, they have continued to build on their vision and make constant improvements.

The cost of plumbing, electrical work, supplies and appliances took most of the grant. Besides laundry facilities, the duo decided to invite donations and make a place where children and families can “shop” for items they need, suc as a winter coat, mittens or socks.

“When we have a family in need, you build a relationship with them, and they might ask if we have any food, or other things,” Grimsley said. “Blankets, that’s another thing. ‘It’s getting cold at night, do you have a blanket?’ ”

Grimsley said she has helped some of the families on her own time by looking for giveaway or inexpensive furniture in online sales, for example.