Culpeper schools recognize National Hispanic Heritage month

From Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, National Hispanic Heritage Month recognizes the achievements and contributions of Latino Americans to the nation, according to a news release from Culpeper County Public Schools.

This celebration started in 1968 as a week-long event and was expanded to a month-long event in 1988. Each year during this special month, CCPS joins in honoring generations of Hispanic Americans who have made positive contributions to the country and community.