Culpeper schools recognize National Hispanic Heritage month
From Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, National Hispanic Heritage Month recognizes the achievements and contributions of Latino Americans to the nation, according to a news release from Culpeper County Public Schools.

This celebration started in 1968 as a week-long event and was expanded to a month-long event in 1988. Each year during this special month, CCPS joins in honoring generations of Hispanic Americans who have made positive contributions to the country and community.

Across the local division, various schools have created displays honoring Hispanic Heritage.

