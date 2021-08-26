Culpeper schools to convert Central Office to Binns Middle School classrooms

Culpeper County Public Schools’ Central Office will be converted to classroom space for Floyd T. Binns Middle School, leaving division administrators and their staff to move elsewhere.
The plan, which relies on a federal grant administered by Virginia, has been approved by the county Board of Supervisors, Superintendent Tony Brads told the School Board this week. As part of the project, Culpeper County Public Schools will move its administrative offices from their quarters in a former high school on Radio Lane to a leased building just off Madison Road east of town.
The project’s estimated budget is $1.4 million, drawn from federal ESSER III money. To help elementary and secondary schools weather the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress has passed three bills to provide Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds.
The American Rescue Plan Act, passed in March 2021, provided $122 billion in ESSER III money.
The Virginia Department of Education, which will administer the grant, has approved converting offices in the Culpeper division’s circa-1948 Radio Lane building into classrooms, Brads said Thursday.
Renovation work could start this December, he said.
“We’re going out to bid in early October and we’re on a fast track,” he told the School Board during its work session Monday night. “Obviously, if we’re going to start working on that, Central Office needs to relocate.”
Leasing from Advance Properties LLC, the school division will rent the second floor of the company’s brick building behind the Advance Auto Parts store, he said. The building stands at 471 James Madison Highway.
That space will be available on Dec. 1; the move-in date is yet to be determined, Brads said via email Thursday.
The division plans a one-year lease costing $8,800 per month. If it needs the space longer, it can renew for two terms as mutually agreed upon with Advance Properties, Brads said.
While leasing the offices, the division will search for a stand-alone facility that can house all of its administrative staff, Brads said.
At its work session Monday night, the School Board voted 6-1 to pursue the Advance Properties lease. Chairman Marshall Keene dissented.
Keene, who chairs the Culpeper County Republican Committee, noted that Culpeper businessman Joe Daniel owns the building.
A prominent local Democrat, Daniel has urged local elected officials for the past year to change the name of Lake Pelham, the town reservoir that honors a Confederate artillery officer who was mortally wounded in Culpeper County. Calling the Alabama officer a “slaver” and a “traitor,” Daniel offered to pay any costs that could result from the name change.
In February, the Culpeper Town Council voted 5-4 to change the lake’s name to something less offensive; Lake Culpeper was proposed. But since then, council members—facing an election year—have flip-flopped on that politically charged issue of removing a symbol of the Confederacy’s Lost Cause.
“Mr. Daniel is involved in politics and is an advocate for changing history, so if this board starts any discussions about (Critical Race Theory) or anything he doesn’t like, he’ll be sending emails to everyone in the county to try and use his money to influence votes,” Keene told Brads and the School Board. “So my concern is if we get to a point where there’s a controversy with how we’re educating our students and Mr. Daniel is not happy with it, do we have the opportunity to cancel the lease?”
Brads replied to Keene that the school division has negotiated what could become a three-year lease of the building.
“We plan to be there three years,” he said. “There may be a legal path to break the lease on either side, but our intention is three years.”
School Board member Pat Baker said Daniel is a businessman who owns a building in which the school division needs to rent space.
“I just think we’re talking apples and oranges here,” Baker said. “So to heck with the politics, we need the building.”
“With a commercial lease, there would not be anything in it where Daniel could influence the board,” Jeffersonton District board member Deborah Desilets said.
Keene said he just wanted the School Board to be aware of the danger in doing business with Daniel.
“We’ve all seen the emails where he’s offering money to pay to change the name of the lake with his money,” Keene said. “So I just don’t want this board to be in a position down the road where we’re doing something to educate our students and he doesn’t like it and he wants to offer his money or use the building against us.”
Daniel owns Culpeper Wood Preservers, which he founded in 1976. Now one of the largest producers of pressure-treated lumber in the United States, it sells via dealers throughout the South, Mid-Atlantic, Northeast and Midwest. Serving residential, commercial, industrial and marine markets, the company employs more than 600 people and owns 13 plants in five states.
Daniel is a longtime benefactor of Germanna Community College. The college’s technology campus in the town of Culpeper is named for him.
