Culpeper schools to convert Central Office to Binns Middle School classrooms

In February, the Culpeper Town Council voted 5-4 to change the lake’s name to something less offensive; Lake Culpeper was proposed. But since then, council members—facing an election year—have flip-flopped on that politically charged issue of removing a symbol of the Confederacy’s Lost Cause.

“Mr. Daniel is involved in politics and is an advocate for changing history, so if this board starts any discussions about (Critical Race Theory) or anything he doesn’t like, he’ll be sending emails to everyone in the county to try and use his money to influence votes,” Keene told Brads and the School Board. “So my concern is if we get to a point where there’s a controversy with how we’re educating our students and Mr. Daniel is not happy with it, do we have the opportunity to cancel the lease?”

Brads replied to Keene that the school division has negotiated what could become a three-year lease of the building.

“We plan to be there three years,” he said. “There may be a legal path to break the lease on either side, but our intention is three years.”

School Board member Pat Baker said Daniel is a businessman who owns a building in which the school division needs to rent space.