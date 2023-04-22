Culpeper County Public Schools recently announced an expansion of its School Bus Safety program which seeks to stop illegal passing of school buses.

Since it began the program in 2018, CCPS has partnered with BusPatrol, a safety technology company based in Lorton, in order to install stop arm cameras on its buses. According to a press release made by Laura Hoover, the system’s director of communications, the program seeks to reduce the number of motorists that illegally pass school buses, which potentially put students at risk.

"With the support of the Culpeper County Sheriff's Office, the Commonwealth's Attorney and the County Attorney, Culpeper County Public Schools has been a leader in the Commonwealth in terms of protecting our students by being one of the first school divisions to deploy the stop arm,” said CCPS Superintendent Dr. Anthony Brads.

The cameras provided by BusPatrol are equipped with artificial intelligence technology which have the ability to capture the license plates of vehicles that pass by school buses when they are stopped. Other items include DVR and storage devices, GPS and LTE connectivity.

According to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, drivers are required to stop for stopped school buses with flashing red lights and an extended stop sign when approaching from any direction. Drivers are also required to remain stopped until everyone disembarking from the bus is clear and the bus moves again.

The DMV also recommends that drivers should stop for stopped school buses while loading or unloading passengers regardless of whether they have or have not activated their lights and stop signs.

The penalty for a first time violation in this matter is $250.

“Every day, thousands of motorists illegally pass stopped school buses, with zero thought to the children whose lives they put at risk. We are proud to join forces with Culpeper County Public Schools to help make roads safer for students,” said Kate Spree, a spokesperson for BusPatrol.

Hoover also mentioned that the costs of installation of the technology and its maintenance are provided at no cost to the CCPS or local taxpayers. This is made possible through BusPatrol’s violator-funded program.

BusPatrol also partners with other school divisions in the Commonwealth, including school systems in Gloucester County, Newport News and Williamsburg-James City County.

The school system has also set up a webpage on bus safety which also includes a phone number to call about stop-arm violations. The phone number is 877/504-7080.

The fleetwide installation of the stop arm cameras is expected to be completed in May.