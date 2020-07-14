Seeking to make a more data-driven decision about reopening schools this fall, the Culpeper County School Board will ask parents and school staff if they prefer in-person classes, virtual education or a mix of the two.
The seven-member board reached its unanimous position after a four-hour-long, sometimes contentious meeting Monday night in the Floyd T. Binns Middle School’s Shirley E. Gray Gymnasium. Everyone present wore a mask, and a law-enforcement officer stood at the door to help keep order.
Teachers and other staff will be asked to declare their intent, whether they commit to teaching in-person or online in light of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
The board highly encouraged all parents to answer a survey as to whether they would prefer in-person teaching on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, with Wednesday set aside—per Virginia Department of Health guidelines—for deep cleaning of school facilities; a “hybrid” option splitting students into two groups, to attend in-person classes on Monday-and-Tuesday or Thursday-and-Friday, with online education the rest of the time; or 100 percent online education.
Trying to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus dominated board members’ energetic discussion, as did concern about how many students Culpeper school buildings and buses can safely accommodate and meet state and federal physical-distancing guidelines.
The staff has more analysis to do to determine how many students the school division’s facilities can safely handle, but early estimates indicate a classroom—depending on its size and ventilation—could handle about half its normal number of students.
If lots of parents prefer a traditional model with in-person classes four days per week (the maximum allowed by current state guidelines), Culpeper’s school buildings may not be able to handle that many students.
A long debate
After three motions, a number of votes and about two hours of debate, School Board member Marshall Keene prevailed in persuading the board to, in his words, “give parents a choice on how they want their kids to return to school.”
Keene favored in-person classes as providing the best educational and social environment for students, provided that students and staff who need online classes could opt for them because of health vulnerabilities.
“We need to get all of our kids back in school when and if it’s safe,” Keene told his Facebook followers overnight.
During the board’s long discussion, School Board member Pat Baker expressed great concern for the welfare of Culpeper teachers, noting that they won’t receive a step increase in pay this year while facing higher health-insurance premiums.
“Our teachers want to be back in the classroom,” said Baker, a former educator. “They want to be teaching your children. But we want to make sure they feel safe.”
Her remarks drew loud and sustained applause from teachers seated in the rear of the gym, with some standing to clap.
Staff, parents and the School Board must move fast because the school division’s instructional and health plans for autumn classes are due Aug. 3 to the state Department of Education, as is true for all of Virginia’s 132 school districts.
Teachers will return to Culpeper schools on Aug. 10-11. Parents will be able to pick up ChromeBooks on Aug 19-20.
Under the COVID-19 schedule approved last month by the Culpeper School Board, classes will begin Aug. 24, two weeks later than originally planned.
Community divided
“The community is so split on this,” School Board member Anne Luckinbill said in an interview after the meeting. “We are receiving input that is 50-50: Send them back, full stop, or let them stay home. One or the other. And teachers are split; we’ve received a lot of email from staff saying they’re not comfortable going back.
“So given that the information we’ve received is not conclusive, we’re more comfortable gathering some information from the community and our staff before we go forward.”
Half of the school staff, with 591 people responding to a survey, said they were comfortable with returning to work, if safety precautions are in place. The other half were less comfortable or uncomfortable with a return to in-person teaching.
Teachers also expressed their major need for more time to prepare for online classes, the School Board was told.
The School Board is next scheduled to meet on July 27.
“The intent form is more than a questionnaire and a survey,” School Board Chairwoman Michelle North said in an interview. “It is truly for parents and staff to say, ‘My intention is to return with this option.’ And then, knowing everyone’s intention, we take that information and can really start working on the details, how it is going to flesh out.”
“My concern is that we might not be able to offer one of those options, depending on how the numbers come back. That could cause some delay in the planning. We don’t have a lot of time.”
“If parents are given an option of four days a week, a lot of parents may select that, to the point that we won’t be able to do it, because of social distancing. We haven’t worked out whether that will be 6 feet or 3 feet apart,” North said. “... We may overstate what we can do, and have grave disappointment afterward because we’ll have to pull back. Parents may think, with this intent form, I can make plans for my work life, I can make plans for daycare; I only have to worry about one day a week.”
The chairwoman said she would have preferred the board had offered a “blended” two-day in school, three-day at home—with online instruction—schedule. Then, if more classroom capacity became available, the division could offer a four-day in-classroom experience to families.
“We are not unlike communities around us,” she said. “But I have not seen a reopening plan that has been so robust, in offering a four-day school week face to face, anywhere in Virginia.”
Task force reports
Earlier in the month, the board convened a Reopening Task Force with 45 community members made up of teachers, school administrators and individuals from businesses, churches, parent groups and health-care professions.
Told that 6-foot distancing would be required in the classroom, 64 percent of the task force members favored online-only education this fall. After the task force’s private deliberations, the American Academy of Pediatrics suggested that students could be taught 3 feet apart if they all wear masks.
At a task force and at Monday night’s meeting, staff outlined three educational models this fall for Culpeper County’s 8,000 public-school students:
—Traditional: Students come to school daily for face-to-face instruction .
—Remote Learning: Students working from home on a division-issued device and having regular communication/feedback from the teacher.
—Blended Learning: Students receive some face-to-face instruction at school and do some remote learning from home.
Initially, staff and the School Board discussed pivoting from the remote-only model to blended learning and then to more face-to-face classroom learning.
Keene, adamant about the virtues of in-person teaching, kept pressing for the traditional model.
At one point, of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, “It will be over with in November.” Keene’s remark surprised some audience members and some of his colleagues.
Parents split
A 2,899-response survey done by the school division found that Culpeper parents were almost evenly split over whether they preferred in-person or remote classes.
Forty-two percent of parents were uncomfortable or very uncomfortable with traditional face-to-face instruction.
The survey found that 45.6 percent of parents felt the opposite—being comfortable or very comfortable—about in-person classes.
On remote learning, parents were also divided. Thirty-six percent were uncomfortable with it while 46.3 percent were comfortable with online education.
Significantly, 61.7 percent of parents were comfortable with driving their children to school—which might ease the division’s problems with ensuring social distancing on board school buses.
About 64 percent of parents said their home has consistent high-speed access to the internet, a crucial need for online learning.
But after doing field investigations, the school staff estimated that some 750 households do not have internet connectivity, and will require help to enable online learning for their children. High-speed internet access is particularly problematic in Rixeyville, Boston, Stevensburg and Amissville, staff and board members said.
