Culpeper schools upcoming events through June 30, 2021

• May 31 – No School for Students and Staff – Memorial Day
• June 3 – Last Day of School for Students
• June 4 – Teacher/Staff workday
• June 8 – CCSB Administration Committee Meeting, School Board Office, 450 Radio Lane, 7:45 to 10:30 a.m.
• June 9 – CCSB Capital Planning Committee Meeting, School Board Office, 450 Radio Lane, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.
• June 14 – CCSB Finance Committee Meeting, County Administration Office, 302 N. Main Street, 5:15 to 5:30 p.m.
• June 14 – CCSB Regular Board Meeting (Closed Session later in the agenda), County Administration Office, 302 N. Main Street, 6 to 9 p.m.
• June 16 – CCSB Administration Committee – Bylaws Subcommittee, School Board Office, 450 Radio Lane, 8 to 11 a.m.
• June 28 – CCSB Finance Committee Meeting, Culpeper County High School Conference Room, 5:15 to 5:30 p.m.
• June 28 – CCSB Business/Work Session (Closed Session later in the agenda), Culpeper County High School Studio, 6 to 9 p.m.