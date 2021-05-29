 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Culpeper schools upcoming events through June 30, 2021
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Culpeper schools upcoming events through June 30, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Culpeper County Public Schools logo (copy)

• May 31 – No School for Students and Staff – Memorial Day

• June 3 – Last Day of School for Students

• June 4 – Teacher/Staff workday

• June 8 – CCSB Administration Committee Meeting, School Board Office, 450 Radio Lane, 7:45 to 10:30 a.m.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

• June 9 – CCSB Capital Planning Committee Meeting, School Board Office, 450 Radio Lane, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

• June 14 – CCSB Finance Committee Meeting, County Administration Office, 302 N. Main Street, 5:15 to 5:30 p.m.

• June 14 – CCSB Regular Board Meeting (Closed Session later in the agenda), County Administration Office, 302 N. Main Street, 6 to 9 p.m.

• June 16 – CCSB Administration Committee – Bylaws Subcommittee, School Board Office, 450 Radio Lane, 8 to 11 a.m.

• June 28 – CCSB Finance Committee Meeting, Culpeper County High School Conference Room, 5:15 to 5:30 p.m.

• June 28 – CCSB Business/Work Session (Closed Session later in the agenda), Culpeper County High School Studio, 6 to 9 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Vaccine supply exceeds demand

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

There was a loud boom, shaking near the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. Scientists are figuring out what it was.
State and Regional News

There was a loud boom, shaking near the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. Scientists are figuring out what it was.

  • Updated

If you heard a loud boom at the Oceanfront and other areas in Hampton Roads, you’re not alone. Several people are reporting their house shook and there were booming sounds this morning, with the first around 11 a.m. One person in North Virginia Beach said they heard “a loud noise like thunder” in First Landing Park off of Shore Drive. In Hampton and Poquoson, several residents said their ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News