Culpeper schools update COVID-19 Mitigation Plan in light of CDC shift

Culpeper County’s school division is changing its Mitigation Plan, which slows the spread of the novel coronavirus, to reflect new guidance from the CDC.
Culpeper County Public Schools, in a statement Friday, said it will repost the complete plan Monday, Jan. 3, on its website, www.culpeperschools.org. A PDF of the amendments is attached to this story.
The division’s communique to students’ parents and the public details its amendments to the Mitigation Plan in two pages of single-spaced text.
The changes appear to shorten Culpeper schools’ quarantine period for students, staff and others who test positive for COVID-19.
Such people, regardless of their vaccination status, will be excluded from attending school, school activities or a school job for at least five calendar days, the amendments state.
If the person does not have a fever on Day 6, he or she can return to school provided they wear a properly-fitted mask and, when unmasked, stay at least six feet from others for five calendar days upon their returning, the new rules say.
For people who are not vaccinated, are partially vaccinated or who have waning vaccine protection, the social-distancing rule applies for 10 calendar days after their return.
Previously, school policy said close-contact exposures in school would usually result in quarantines of eight to 14 days. Close-contact exposures among family, household members and in the community resulted in quarantines of 17 to 24 days, per federal Centers for Disease Control and Virginia Department of Health guidelines.
Now, for close-contact exposures, people who are fully vaccinated or boosted won’t be excluded from school if they can present evidence of having had a booster vaccine or being fully vaccinated within a certain period.
To be considered fully vaccinated, a person must be within six months of completing a Pfizer or Moderna series or within two months of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
They must, however, wear a properly fitted mask and, when unmasked, stay at least six feet from others 10 calendar days after return.
During the mask-wearing periods mandated by the updated Mitigation Plan, the division will not honor people’s invoking a religious or health exception to wearing a mask in schools or school facilities, the amendments state.
It was only after a mid-August order by the state health commissioner that the Culpeper County School Board required all students, staff and visitors to wear masks while indoors on school property.
Four days earlier, the School Board had voted 4-3 to reaffirm its June policy that it was up to parents whether their child wore a face covering in a school building.
