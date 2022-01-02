Culpeper schools update COVID-19 Mitigation Plan in light of CDC shift

Culpeper County’s school division is changing its Mitigation Plan, which slows the spread of the novel coronavirus, to reflect new guidance from the CDC.

Culpeper County Public Schools, in a statement Friday, said it will repost the complete plan Monday, Jan. 3, on its website, www.culpeperschools.org. A PDF of the amendments is attached to this story.

The division’s communique to students’ parents and the public details its amendments to the Mitigation Plan in two pages of single-spaced text.

The changes appear to shorten Culpeper schools’ quarantine period for students, staff and others who test positive for COVID-19.

Such people, regardless of their vaccination status, will be excluded from attending school, school activities or a school job for at least five calendar days, the amendments state.

If the person does not have a fever on Day 6, he or she can return to school provided they wear a properly-fitted mask and, when unmasked, stay at least six feet from others for five calendar days upon their returning, the new rules say.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}