Culpeper schools will adjust bus routes to address 'volume of requests'

Culpeper public school officials say they're working "diligently" to address parents' school-bus requests and resolve transportation issues.

To address the volume of requests and issues, the division's Transportation Department is making changes, the school division said in a statement Thursday. These route changes should resolve most issues, the division said.

"Thank you again for your patience," the school system said.

The adjusted routes include current bus riders and students who had not applied for bus transportation.

The adjusted routes will be posted on the Culpeper schools' website by 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7. They'll take effect on Thursday, Sept. 9, the school division said.

Staff members are working through each issue and resolving them as quickly as possible, the division said.

If a student requires more assistance after the adjusted routes begin, parents should call 540-825-5446 or email transportation@ccpsweb.org.