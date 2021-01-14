Culpeper Scouts soar to the rank of Eagle

Three young men have made the Culpeper community a bit better on their path to becoming Eagle Scouts in the past year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Andrew Flack, Aiden Durica and Eddie Fleming each completed projects and have earned the highest rank in the Boy Scouts of America, Troop 196 Scoutmaster Donald Demory said in an interview.
“I have had the privilege of watching these youths grow as leaders over the past couple years,” Demory said. “It is interesting to watch them go from impatient boys to somewhat more patient young men.”
Between the ages of 11 and 18, Boy Scouts work with adult leaders to earn merit badges as they progress through levels of Scouting, learning about service, community engagement and leadership development. In recent years, girls have been invited to participate in the formerly boy-only organization.
“It teaches great skills, good ethics and morals, and a lot of life lessons to carry with you your whole life,” Andrew Flack said of the program.
Talking with a reporter in the town of Culpeper’s Yowell Meadow Park near his custom-built box on a pole filled with free books, the Culpeper High School senior said he had built two other similar boxes in Rockwater Park and Wine Street Memorial Park.
Each one is a lending library, a book-sharing effort in which those who wish to may donate a book to the box, and take a book to read.
While researching what community-service project he wanted to do to earn his Eagle rank, Flack was attracted to the free libraries because he likes books and the project looked interesting, he said.
“I had to present my idea to Culpeper County Parks & Rec and I attended a lot of their meetings,” Flack said.
He built a prototype box to show city leaders what one would look like, and drew up plans that included a commitment to maintain and regularly furnish the boxes with fresh reading material.
“I made a contract with the city,” he said. “Even if I’m gone, the troop will maintain them.”
He built the boxes—which include book dividers and a hinged door—at home, and gathered other Scouts and volunteers into small groups to install them. Each stands on a solid, 4-inch by 4-inch pole, embeded in a cement foundation.
Amy Flack, Andrew’s mother, said she was a Girl Scout growing up, and her father and brothers were Eagle Scouts. Andrew’s older brother was an Eagle Scout with Troop 196, and his younger brother is a Star Scout.
“It definitely comes from my side of the family,” Amy Flack said. “I grew up with it and loved it, so I wanted my boys to have that experience too.”
She volunteers with Troop 196 as a committee member who oversees communication and event planning. Troop members meet every Monday evening in St. Luke’s Lutheran Church at 1200 Old Rixeyville Road.
Known worldwide, the Eagle Scout rank is recognized for its rigorous requirements. Those who achieve it are eligible for many exclusive scholarships, in addition to giving each Eagle an advantage for college admission.
Over the seven or eight years that a youth participates in the 110-year-old organization, an aspiring Eagle will earn 21 or more merit badges; serve at least 16 months in a leadership position; camp for a minimum of 24 nights; propose, plan and carry out an Eagle Service Project; and participate in seven Scoutmaster conferences and five boards of review.
In addition to Flack—the 100th Eagle to earn the rank in the Culpeper troop’s history—two other scouts in Troop 119 have recently earned the Eagle rank.
“Their Eagle projects were quite varied,” Demory said. “Eddie (Fleming) had a group of Scouts put up about 150 feet of fence at Cedar Mountain battlefield, and also erected signage that he had laser-engraved by a business in town.”
“Aiden (Durica) constructed an awards platform for the Soap Box Derby, and Andrew built and installed micro-libraries around town,” the Scoutmaster said. “While very different projects, they were all a benefit to the community and a lesson in raising funds and managing people—all important skills for their futures.”
Demory took over as Scoutmaster of Troop 196 early in 2020. “Little did I know what we were about to experience,” he said, noting that COVID-19 has affected every part of the group’s operations.
The troop has been unable to hold any campouts, and troop meetings were held virtually or outside for most of 2020.
Public-health rules prevented the boys from going door to door to raise money, but Culpeper businesses and individuals stepped up noticeably, purchasing the troop’s poinsettias “at near normal levels,” in November, Demory said.
“I would like to thank all of those who helped us during this difficult year,” he said. “Culpeper, you are a great small town. Troop 196 thanks you all.”
540-317-2986