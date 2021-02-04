Culpeper Senior Center eyes reopening

With COVID-19 vaccinations begun for seniors in Culpeper, there may be light at the end of the tunnel.
Later this month, Culpeper Senior Center Director Gladys Williams hopes to reopen the facility for small gatherings of local senior citizens.
“We’ve been closed for most of the last year,” Williams said Thursday in an interview. “For a very short time at around Christmas, we were able to hold a few small events, but with so much spread of the virus rising after that, we had to close again.”
She aims to reopen the community center on Monday, Feb. 22, allowing up to 16 seniors in the building at a time.
“We’re finalizing how we’ll arrange all that, but you can rest assured we’ll keep everything as clean and safe as possible,” Williams said.
This year, for the first time, the Culpeper Senior Center will be the hub where AARP volunteers will assist seniors with preparing their income-tax forms for submission to the IRS.
Previously, the Culpeper County Library in Southgate Shopping Center hosted the effort.
“We’re very glad to be able to help out that way,” Williams said. “But part of why we’re doing it is to reduce contact as much as possible between the volunteers and our seniors.”
The Senior Center is next to Culpeper National Cemetery at 710 U.S. Ave. near the downtown shopping district.
In preparation for the AARP tax assistance, seniors will be able to start picking up tax-document packets at the center beginning the middle of next week. The packets will be waiting for people to pick up in the center’s entryway between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. After that, Culpeper packets will be available for pickup on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays during those hours.
Seniors are urged to call 540-317-0539 to make AARP appointments and get tax-packet information.
After filling out the forms in the packet, seniors should call that number and leave their name and phone number. An AARP volunteer will return their call and arrange an appointment. Available time slots start on March 4 and will continue into the spring.
Without exception, face masks are required for in-person appointments. Photo ID is also required.
“Our big push lately has been helping our seniors get signed up for their (COVID-19) shots,” Williams said.
To register to be vaccinated, seniors should call 540-308-6072.
“We help connect them with the right number to get them all set up, or I’ll even walk through the registration process with them over speakerphone,” Williams said.
Though seniors have been unable to gather at the center, Williams and other staff members and volunteers have been providing meals and other assistance throughout the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Gesturing to many bags of donated food, plus donated furniture and even exercise equipment, Williams said Culpeper residents never cease to amaze her with how generous they are.
“The whole community is wonderful!” she said enthusiastically. “It’s a constant source of joy to see how Culpeper people care for one another.”
“All this office furniture and the exercise bikes are from the Culpeper Wellness Foundation—they just moved, closed their office downtown,” Williams said.
Every week, the center feeds at least 100 seniors. Donations from local restaurants, churches and individuals provide the meals. The center’s volunteers pick up the food and deliver it to seniors in Culpeper.
The Culpeper Senior Center is operated by the Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services Board, which also runs senior centers in Madison, Orange, Rappahannock and Fauquier counties.
Last fall and summer, a lighted and wired canopy was built to shelter the center’s entrance, thanks to a $50,000 donation by Culpeper business owners Joe and Linda Daniel.
“They have really made an incredible difference over the years, with their generosity,” Williams said of the Daniels. “We just love them. They made renovations possible that completely updated this place in 2016, and now we’ve got this beautiful new entrance.”
