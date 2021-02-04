Culpeper Senior Center eyes reopening

With COVID-19 vaccinations begun for seniors in Culpeper, there may be light at the end of the tunnel.

Later this month, Culpeper Senior Center Director Gladys Williams hopes to reopen the facility for small gatherings of local senior citizens.

“We’ve been closed for most of the last year,” Williams said Thursday in an interview. “For a very short time at around Christmas, we were able to hold a few small events, but with so much spread of the virus rising after that, we had to close again.”

She aims to reopen the community center on Monday, Feb. 22, allowing up to 16 seniors in the building at a time.

“We’re finalizing how we’ll arrange all that, but you can rest assured we’ll keep everything as clean and safe as possible,” Williams said.

This year, for the first time, the Culpeper Senior Center will be the hub where AARP volunteers will assist seniors with preparing their income-tax forms for submission to the IRS.

Previously, the Culpeper County Library in Southgate Shopping Center hosted the effort.