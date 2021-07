The Culpeper Animal Shelter is at 10144 James Monroe Highway (U.S. 29), south of town. Call 540/547-4477.

This week, these animals are available for adoption:

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Evie, an adult, spayed female English Bulldog, who went missing July 4 from Fox Chase on Norman Road.

Baron, an adult male hound found on Twin Mountain Road in Rapidan.

Mable, an adult female beagle found on Fields Mill Road in Elkwood.

Mia, a 1-year-old spayed female DSH, litter-box trained.