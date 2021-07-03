 Skip to main content
Culpeper Shelter Pets for week of July 4, 2021
The Culpeper Animal Shelter is at 10144 James Monroe Highway (U.S. 29), south of town. Call 540/547-4477.

This week, these animals are available for adoption:

Maui, a 2-year-old male Great Pyrenees.

Bobb, a 1-year-old male shepherd mix

