Culpeper Shelter Pets for week of March 13, 2022

The Culpeper Animal Shelter is at 10144 James Monroe Highway (U.S. 29), south of town. Call 540/547-4477.

This week, these animals are available for adoption:

Honey, 2 years old, spayed female hound mix.

Marin, 5 years old, spayed female DSH.

