Culpeper Shelter Pets for week of Nov. 21, 2021

The Culpeper Animal Shelter is at 10144 James Monroe Highway (U.S. 29), south of town. Call 540/547-4477.
This week, these animals are available for adoption:
Valentina, 2 years old, spayed female pit bull.
Kay and Wilma, 8 weeks old, female DSH.
