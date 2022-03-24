Culpeper sheriff focuses on border, cartels for 'State of the Community'

Culpeper detectives have worked with the Department of Homeland Security, Drug Enforcement Administration and other federal partners on local operations involving kilos of deadly fentanyl and meth in some way connected to drug cartels, County Sheriff Scott Jenkins said in remarks Wednesday at the annual ‘State of the Community’ program hosted by the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce.

The native son and Republican activist known for his views on immigration mentioned the crime cartel Jalisco as among syndicates with a reach in the Culpeper region. Jenkins said it was the most important community topic he could speak about for the yearly program, held on Zoom for the third year.

“We have everything from money laundering to human trafficking going on in this community, houses of actual human slavery… People are being housed here, tens of thousands of dollars they owe … for crossing the border and they’re having to work years to pay it off and no one sees it, no one reads about it in the local paper,” Jenkins said.

It was one of few public presentations from the sheriff over recent years and he used his 10 minutes or so to talk about immigration issues, focusing on the local aspect of a national issue.

Culpeper Police Chief Chris Jenkins, not related to Sheriff Jenkins, told the Star-Exponent in a phone call Wednesday afternoon that he would have talked about mental health as the most important topic currently impacting Culpeper. He said there are a lot of really sick people, but few treatment beds to help them.

Border, cartel talk

Both Culpeper Jenkins law enforcement leaders serve as command board members with the Virginia State Police Blue Ridge Narcotics & Gang Task Force.

In December, Sheriff Jenkins announced the arrest of an undocumented immigrant living in the town of Culpeper, with ties to "a well-known" cartel. Seized in the operation were guns, magazines, ammunition and around $12,000 in cash.

A sheriff’s office spokesman would not confirm Wednesday if the arrestee was specifically connected to Jalisco, characterized by the DEA as a transnational criminal organization. The spokesman said the sheriff stood by his statement naming Jalisco as active in the Culpeper area, but declined to identify the cartel affiliation of the recent arrestee.

Another local law enforcement official stated the arrestee was a local high school graduate who cut hair to make a living. A member of a drug cartel? No, said the source.

Police Chief Jenkins said it was one case and that he would not dispute Sheriff Jenkins claims of cartel activity or get into a "pissing match."

“A case here, a case there,” Chief Jenkins said, adding he seriously doubted if drug cartels were the No. 1 issue for Culpeper. “There’s a lot of dope out here,” Chris Jenkins, also a Culpeper native, added. “A lot of it is coming out of Baltimore down the 29 corridor.”

Cartel activity is happening right under their noses yet the public does not know about it, the sheriff said in his presentation, referencing intertwined federal cases that go on and on. Jenkins said he was going to change that this year to open people’s eyes.

“We are going to share information regardless of what is happening on the federal level,” Jenkins said.

Culpeper is as safe as it has been for years, he said.

“But if you look at what’s going on, carnage of the southern border, when you swing the door completely open and have no enforcement action in the last year you see this enormous increase,” said Jenkins.

287(g) still in Culpeper

The sheriff continues to professionally partner with federal immigration at ICE as the only local agency in the state still part of the 287(g) immigration enforcement program.

In Culpeper’s case, it grants local jail deputies, with training from ICE, the authority to conduct limited functions of a federal immigration officer. These include: interrogate undocumented inmates, execute arrest warrants for immigration violations, detain and transport aliens subject to removal to ICE detention facilities and issue immigration detainers, according to the agreement between ICE and Jenkins updated in 2020.

Local 287(g) opponents have said the program has a chilling effect on Culpeper’s ever-growing and diverse Hispanic population actively contributing to the local economy and community. They say it is counter-productive to community relations.

Police Chief Jenkins said he does not want to contribute to a narrative targeting for drug and crime activity a particular segment of the population. Most local immigrants are just trying to make a living, he said.

What Arizona is doing

Sheriff Jenkins, during Wednesday’s presentation, advocated for continued building of the wall on the southern border, saying materials were sitting rusting in the desert. He advocated for “an enormous gate” and identifying each person who passes through.

“Photographs, DNA, fingerprints. I think that’s logical if we are going to let them into our country without citizenship, without any requirements,” Jenkins said.

Twenty years after 9/11, terrorist attacks from those crossing the border improperly are possible, the sheriff said.

“We Culpeper Virginians need to speak up,” Jenkins said, tying the rise in fentanyl fatal overdoses to the cartels. “It’s manufactured mostly in other nations and 90 percent of it crosses the southern border into the U.S.”

The sheriff mentioned Arizona Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich recently giving their governor permission to deploy National Guard troops and state law enforcement officers to forcibly send migrants back across the border. The February legal opinion from the Arizona attorney general does not hold the force of law, according to the Associated Press.

Narcan and Ukraine

Jenkins, a vocal Trump supporter, said the current presidential administration “has pretty much folded their hands and said anyone can enter.” He said the associated flow or drugs into the community will only get worse.

“I feel like bringing that to the spotlight at the moment...because it’s going to increase all the other things we have to deal with day to day,” Jenkins said.

The local sheriff began his remarks on immigration by asking if the taking of Ukrainian lives in the current war was more important than lives lost in America to drug deaths and violence. Culpeper has seen an alarming rise in drug deaths, namely fentanyl.

“They are being invaded in Ukraine and we are being invaded here in America at our southern border,” Scott Jenkins said.

Police Chief Jenkins disagreed about a narrative he didn’t think was representative of Culpeper and which could alarm the community. He said his officers are focused on pushing out Narcan to save lives due to drug overdose.

Jail overcrowding update

Ending his remarks, the sheriff indicated progress was being made on the county potentially acquiring the 500-bed state jail facility, vacant for the past eight years, next to Coffeewood Correctional Center in Rapidan.

Overcrowding at the 75-bed Culpeper jail downtown has been an issue for years, leading to local inmates being housed all over the state and millions of dollars in costs.

Jenkins sounded hopeful speaking of discussions with Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Public Safety Director Bob Mosier, former Fauquier sheriff, about gaining access to the empty state jail space.

The conversation started a couple of years ago under the Northam administration, but never materialized. The state now says it will not need to convert the former juvenile facility in Rapidan into a women’s facility anytime soon, according to Jenkins.

He said Paige County, facing the same jail issues as Culpeper, would get inmate space in the facility that could also be outsourced to other Virginia counties needing jail space.

Back in 2007 when Culpeper looked at building a 400-bed jail, it would have cost $44 million, the sheriff said. Using the empty state jail located in the county to meet those needs today will cost less, Jenkins said, promising “enormous savings to taxpayers.”

Jenkins thanked the governor and Mosier for their attention to the issue.

“It’s just a wonderful thing to see this hopefully coming to fruition soon,” he said.

