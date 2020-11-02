Culpeper sheriff issues statement ensuring safety at polls

Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins issued a statement Monday to reassure residents that his office would protect their safety as they go to the polls to vote on Tuesday.

"My office has received many inquiries from the community about security during the election," the statement reads. "For obvious reasons I cannot reveal the substance of our planning, but the citizens of Culpeper should rest assured that I and my deputies are prepared to protect the right of every citizen to vote on election day.

Jenkins said he met with Culpeper County's electoral board chairman, who he said is aware of the sheriff's planning and preparation.

"As election day approaches and on election day itself, we will continue to monitor events in Culpeper and in surrounding jurisdictions which might impinge upon the rights of citizens to vote," he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The sheriff wished to make clear that his office will deal "swiftly and appropriately with unlawful activity from any individual or group, no matter political affiliation, to protect every citizen’s right to cast their ballot."

He added that he believes in the community's strong ties of affection and respect with one another.