Culpeper sheriff issues statement ensuring safety at polls

Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins issued a statement Monday to reassure residents that his office would protect their safety as they go to the polls to vote on Tuesday.
"My office has received many inquiries from the community about security during the election," the statement reads. "For obvious reasons I cannot reveal the substance of our planning, but the citizens of Culpeper should rest assured that I and my deputies are prepared to protect the right of every citizen to vote on election day.
Jenkins said he met with Culpeper County's electoral board chairman, who he said is aware of the sheriff's planning and preparation.
"As election day approaches and on election day itself, we will continue to monitor events in Culpeper and in surrounding jurisdictions which might impinge upon the rights of citizens to vote," he said.
Support Local Journalism
The sheriff wished to make clear that his office will deal "swiftly and appropriately with unlawful activity from any individual or group, no matter political affiliation, to protect every citizen’s right to cast their ballot."
He added that he believes in the community's strong ties of affection and respect with one another.
"In the end we are all neighbors and we all know how to rely on each other in times of difficulty," he said. "I plan to rely on that strength if the need arises."
Jenkins concluded that voters may approach the polls with confidence and a sense of security.
"I look forward to seeing you at the polls to extend my hand in friendship-one neighbor to another," he said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!