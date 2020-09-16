Culpeper sheriff posts apparent fake news about BLM violence in Roanoke

In another post on Tuesday, Jenkins reiterated “citizen concerns” received by his office “about the direction our country is moving.”

“They worry the violence in other areas will occur in Culpeper,” he wrote. ”We believe an informed citizenry will greatly lessen the chance for those things to happen in our community.”

Jenkins went on, “Citizens should alert themselves to the true nature of this violence and realize the intent is for it to continue across our nation during the months ahead. Antifa and the Black Lives Matter movement is not peaceful and at their heart are violent. They may bring their violence to any community at any time and especially where they see weakness in local government officials.”

Last week, conservative talk show host Mark Levin promoted Hohmann’s story on his nationally syndicated radio show, the Times said.

Jenkins and the Sheriff’s Office did not respond to questions from the Star-Exponent on Wednesday asking Jenkins if he stood by the viral news story, why he posted it or if he believes Culpeper would experience violence, as occurred in some big cities soon after the Memorial Day killing by police of George Floyd in Minneapolis.