Culpeper sheriff responds in video to his controversial BLM posts

“We’re in unprecedented times. What is happening in our state and country as is clear to everyone through open source media and as law enforcement I’m privileged to some additional intelligence information,” Jenkins said, pointing out Culpeper’s location in the middle of Richmond, Charlottesville and D.C.

He said citizen concerns to his office about the racial justice movement have increased exponentially in recent weeks.

“Unfortunately, it’s my sincere belief our nation will see things get far worse in November than we’ve seen all summer and it may impact communities that really have not seen any difficulties or civil disturbance,” Jenkins said. “We know that every town in America is just one police controversy away from their own rioting and civil disturbance. That doesn’t have to happen here.”

Sheriff: Local groups don’t understand BLM origin, message The sheriff acknowledged the many locally acting in a peaceful pursuit of social justice. He said some community members may not “fully understand the negative connotation when they use the banner or slogan of BLACK LIVES MATTER in all caps. They may not be aware of the stated goals and Marxist revolutionary agenda of the BLM organization.”