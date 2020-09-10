Culpeper sheriff: Stripping police of 'qualified immunity' will increase crime

Senate Majority Leader Richard Saslaw, D-Fairfax, said the reform bill—that among other items requires agency accreditation, police training in deescalation techniques and bans choke-holds—was an adequate starting point.

“We have a pretty serious problem in this country and it didn’t just start with George Floyd,” he said from the senate floor during the special session broadcast live online. “We got a problem we need to face up ... we need to deal with ... this is a pretty good start.”

Saslaw added, “We’re not going to do away with qualified immunity,” saying the issue was too complicated. A senate committee further discussed HB5013 with Bourne, its sponsor, following the special session Thursday.

Several Republicans on the committee felt the measure could endanger law enforcement and get them sued for everything.

The bill is about helping Virginians “hold police accountable,” Bourne said. He said while it “would not be the panacea for Black and brown lives” across the state, “it will make their life easier” by allowing those who feel their constitutional rights were violated to have their day in court.

“We are going to try to give folks access to justice,” Bourne said.