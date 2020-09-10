Culpeper sheriff: Stripping police of 'qualified immunity' will increase crime

The sheriff of Culpeper predicted weighty consequences if the Virginia General Assembly adopts a measure stripping law enforcement of “qualified immunity” as a defense against lawsuits alleging police misconduct.
“While I remain confident in the courage and commitment of our Culpeper deputies regardless of these challenges, I believe this chilling effect will cause much of our commonwealth to experience an increase in crime very similar to that currently experienced in New York City, Portland and other jurisdictions turning away from supporting law enforcement,” Sheriff Scott Jenkins stated in a social media post on Friday morning.
On Tuesday, the Virginia House Delegates voted 49-45 in favor of the proposal, House Bill 5013, sponsored by Richmond Democrat, Del. Jeff Bourne.
“Qualified immunity is effectively denying access to justice in a lot of respects,” he told the Washington Post.
Local Del. Nick Freitas voted against the measure while local Del. Michael Webert, D-Marshall, tried to vote against it as well but lost connection to the Zoom meeting when the vote was taken.
The bill creates the ability for a civil action suit against law enforcement for the deprivation of a person’s rights and provides that a plaintiff may be awarded compensatory damages, punitive damages, and reasonable attorney’s fees and costs.
“Efforts to eliminate qualified immunity, decrease funding for state and local law enforcement and ‘defelonizing’ assault and battery on a law enforcement officer will do nothing but erode our ability to effectively provide public safety services,” said Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police President Chief Howard Hall in a statement on Friday. “Many of the proposed police reforms will do nothing to protect victims or reduce crime.”
The vast majority of Virginia police officers are dedicated public servants who want to serve and protect their communities, added VACP Executive Director Dana Schrad.
“Tragically, we expect to see many officers leave policing and very few new applicants. The General Assembly won’t have to defund our agencies if our people walk away from public service,” Schrad said.
Qualified immunity, a barrier to civil claims, has drawn growing scrutiny amid nationwide protests following the death George Floyd in Minneapolis, Virginia Mercury reported. Democratic leaders in the House and the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus endorsed the bill that would do away with it.
“Really it boils down to—are we going to afford Virginians who find themselves on the business end of excessive force that ability to better and more fairly fight for some redress?” Bourne said.
The Virginia State Senate on Thursday discussed the measure as part of its consideration of a police reform omnibus bill that was adopted.
Senate Majority Leader Richard Saslaw, D-Fairfax, said the reform bill—that among other items requires agency accreditation, police training in deescalation techniques and bans choke-holds—was an adequate starting point.
“We have a pretty serious problem in this country and it didn’t just start with George Floyd,” he said from the senate floor during the special session broadcast live online. “We got a problem we need to face up ... we need to deal with ... this is a pretty good start.”
Saslaw added, “We’re not going to do away with qualified immunity,” saying the issue was too complicated. A senate committee further discussed HB5013 with Bourne, its sponsor, following the special session Thursday.
Several Republicans on the committee felt the measure could endanger law enforcement and get them sued for everything.
The bill is about helping Virginians “hold police accountable,” Bourne said. He said while it “would not be the panacea for Black and brown lives” across the state, “it will make their life easier” by allowing those who feel their constitutional rights were violated to have their day in court.
“We are going to try to give folks access to justice,” Bourne said.
Senator Jennifer McLellan, D-Richmond, said qualified immunity has become a shield that leaves no recourse for people who feel like their rights have been violated.
“We have to figure this out ... because if you shoot first and ask questions later there is going to be accountability because right now there is none,” she said.
540/825-4315
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!