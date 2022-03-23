Culpeper sheriff:

Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office detectives are continuing to work with the Dept. of Homeland Security, DEA and other federal partners on local operations in which kilos of deadly fentanyl, meth and guns have been purchased from drug cartel members living here.

That’s according to Sheriff Scott Jenkins, a local native and Republican activist somewhat nationally known for his immigration views.

He mentioned the powerful Mexican crime cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación, also known as CJNG, as among syndicates with a reach in the Culpeper region.

Jenkins said it was the most important topic he could speak about for the annual 'State of the Community' Zoom program hosted Wednesday morning by the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce, virtually for the third year.

“We have everything from money laundering to human trafficking going on in this community, houses of actual human slavery basically going on where people are being housed here, tens of thousands of dollars they owe…for crossing the border and they’re having to work for years to pay it off and no one sees it here, no one reads about it in the local paper,” Jenkins said.

It was one of a few public presentations from the sheriff during the COVID years and he used his 10 minutes or so to talk about the southwestern border with Mexico.

In December, Jenkins announced the arrest of an undocumented immigrant living in the town of Culpeper, with ties to "a well-known" Mexican cartel. Seized in the operation were guns, magazines, ammunition and around $12,000 in cash.

“I have said this for several years as I traveled throughout the country and visited the border many times—every county is a border county,” Jenkins said Wednesday.

“What crosses that border today will be here in Culpeper in 48 hours. So what’s coming here? The Jalisco drug cartel, like many cartels from south of the border, a violent criminal enterprise actively working throughout Virginia and across the country.”

It’s happening right under their noses yet the public does not know about it, the sheriff said, referencing intertwined federal cases working long-term, “They go on and on and on and our locality doesn’t know what is happening.”

Jenkins said he was going to change that this year to open people’s eyes and called it the biggest issue affecting Culpeper right now.

“We are going to share information regardless of what is happening on that federal level so that you...can know what is really happening in our area,” Jenkins said. “That’s not something people want to talk about…don’t want (the) appearance of crime is on an increase or surge, it’s not a safe place to live.”

The sheriff said that is not what he is saying.

“I am saying that right now Culpeper, just like other communities around us, is as safe as it has been for years. But if you look at what’s going on, carnage of the southern border, when you swing the door completely open and have no enforcement action in the last year you see this enormous increase...because there’s no one there to stop them,” said Jenkins.

The sheriff continues to professionally partner with federal immigration at ICE as the only local agency in the state still part of the 287(g) immigration enforcement program.

In Culpeper’s case, it grants local jail deputies, with training from ICE, the authority to conduct limited functions of a federal immigration officer. These include interrogate suspected undocumented inmates, execute arrest warrants for immigration violations, detain and transport aliens subject to removal to ICE detention facilities and issue immigration detainers, according to the agreement between ICE and Jenkins updated in 2020.

Local 287(g) opponents have said the program has a chilling effect on Culpeper’s ever growing and diverse Hispanic population actively contributing to the local economy and community. They say it is counter-productive to community relations.

Jenkins, during Wednesday’s presentation, a few times mentioned keeping politics out of the conversation, a contrast to earlier political statements.

“Think about what we as a nation, Virginians can do to push to have something done. It just takes the will of our administration, Congress and others to take action—we have a border wall that was well under construction. We’ve got materials sitting rusting in the desert."

The sheriff said it’s fine if you want to let anyone in the world into your home, but at least know who they are. He advocated for a wall with “an enormous gate” on the southern border with Mexico and identifying each person who passes through.

“Photographs, DNA, fingerprints. I think that’s logical if we are going to let them into our country without citizenship, without any requirements,” Jenkins said.

The federal courts are backed up with immigration cases, he said, with no help in sight. Twenty years after 9/11, terrorist attacks from those crossing the border improperly are possible, the sheriff said.

“We Culpeper, Virginians need to speak up,” Jenkins said, tying the rise in fentanyl fatal overdoses to the cartels. “It’s manufactured mostly in other nations and 90 percent of it crosses the southern border into the U.S.”

The sheriff mentioned Arizona Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich recently giving the governor war powers in dealing with immigration offenses, allowing National Guard troops and state law enforcement to forcibly send migrants back across the border.

The February legal opinion from the Arizona AG does not hold the force of law, according to the AP.

Jenkins said, “The war powers under the constitution allows them to use other means to enforce the border when we are being invaded by a foreign, whether it be a military, criminal enterprise such as the cartel and others.”

The sheriff said Brnovich is looking for other attorney generals across the country to join him in addressing the issue “in a different way.”

Jenkins, a vocal Trump supporter, said the current presidential administration “has pretty much folded their hands and said anyone can enter.” The issue is the most important thing that will continue to affect Culpeper, the sheriff said Wednesday, referring to a flow or drugs into the community that will only get worse.

“I feel like bringing that to the spotlight at the moment...because it’s going to increase all the other things we have to deal with day to day,” Jenkins said.

During the latter half of the 1980s, the role of drug traffickers based in Mexico increased dramatically in part due to its 2,000-mile land border with the U.S., over 95 percent of which had no fences or barricades back then, according to the DEA.

Under Trump, about 450 miles of border barrier was erected, according to a recent article in Arizona Daily Star., yet large unfenced areas remain.

The local sheriff began his approximate seven-minute remarks on immigration with a comparison to the war in Ukraine. He asked if the taking of Ukrainian lives was more important than lives lost in America to drug deaths and violence. Culpeper has seen an alarming rise in drug deaths, namely fetanyl.

“American citizens on American soil in our homeland. The answer is no,” Jenkins said. “They are being invaded in Ukraine and we are being invaded here in America at our southern border. This is not a surprise to anyone who is awake to what’s going on.”

Ending his remarks, the sheriff indicated progress was being made on the county potentially acquiring the 500-bed state jail facility, vacant for the past eight years, next to Coffeewood Correctional Center in Rapidan.

Overcrowding at the 75-bed Culpeper jail downtown has been an issue for years, leading to local inmates being housed all over the state and millions of dollars in costs.

Jenkins sounded hopeful speaking of discussions with Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Public Safety Director Bob Mosier, former Fauquier sheriff, about gaining access to the empty state jail space.

The conversation started a couple of years ago under the Northam administration, but never materialized. The state now says will not need to convert the former juvenile facility in Rapidan into a women’s facility anytime soon, according to Jenkins.

He said Paige County, facing the same jail issues as Culpeper, would get inmate space in the facility that could also be outsourced to other Virginia counties needing jail space.

Back in 2007 when Culpeper looked at building a 400-bed jail, it would have cost $44 million, the sheriff said. Using the empty state jail located in the county to meet those needs today will cost less, Jenkins said, promising “enormous savings to taxpayers.”

Jenkins thanked the governor and Mosier for their attention to the issue.

“It’s just a wonderful thing to see this hopefully coming to fruition soon,” he said.

