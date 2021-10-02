Culpeper sheriff's Capt. Tony Sisk, 50, dies of COVID complications

Support and sadness around Sisk’s passing poured out like healing waters on social media and among friends.

“Capt. Sisk was respected and well-loved, and we mourn his passing,” the Culpeper Police Department posted. “Please keep his family, friends, and coworkers in your thoughts and prayers. We have the watch from here, brother.”

“Gone but not forgotten,” the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office posted about the 27-year law enforcement veteran.

“Tony was a mentor to several, an awesome father, an amazing law enforcement officer, a friend to many, but a brother to us. Rest Easy, Tony,” the Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office wrote.

In 2012, Sisk wrote the Culpeper Star-Exponent to thank the community for assisting him with mock crash demonstrations with local high school students, showing them the deadly dangers of drinking and driving during prom season.

Then a sergeant in the Sheriff’s Office crime prevention unit, Sisk thanked local fire and rescue, a tow company for providing the cars, Found & Sons Funeral Home for the hearses and the medical helicopter provider for demonstrating the transport of often-critical DUI victims. He thanked teachers and administrators for their participation.