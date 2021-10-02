Culpeper Sheriff's Capt. Tony Sisk dies at 50 from COVID complications

The community is mourning the loss of Culpeper County Sheriff's Office Capt. James Anthony “Tony” Sisk, patrol division commander.
He died Oct. 1 at INOVA Fair Oaks Hospital in Fairfax, according to a post Friday from Culpeper Sheriff Scott Jenkins. Sisk was 50. He passed as a result of complications from contracting COVID-19 while in the line of duty.
The Star-Exponent asked, but has not yet received an answer about whether Sisk had taken the COVID-19 vaccine.
The 27-year law enforcement officer graduated from Culpeper County High School in 1990 and went on to serve the community in a career that crossed four decades, and saw many changes in policing.
Sisk was a familiar, and smiling face around Culpeper and at his other posts in Virginia. He is survived by his wife Eileen Francis and daughters Sarah Bullard and Hallie Sisk.
Tony Sisk started his law enforcement career in 1994 as a jail deputy under then Sheriff Robert “Pete” Peters, advanced to Patrol, and later to Criminal Investigations, according to Sheriff Jenkins' post.
Sisk worked at the Culpeper Police Department 2004-2008 and then in patrol and investigations at Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office for several years.
When Jenkins was elected in 2012, Sisk joined his lifelong friend and colleague in returning to the agency, the sheriff said. Sisk served his home county with honor and distinction until his death, the post stated.
Sisk's career was marked by continual education and advancement in law enforcement. He was well known as a veteran instructor in firearm usage being both knowledgeable and proficient in the field.
In 2019, Sisk was honored with a lifetime achievement award from the Culpeper Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Task Force for his work in support of crime victims.
Sisk, in addition to commanding patrols, supervised Civil Process operations and was previously Lieutenant in Charge of the Court Division.
“Tony’s death leaves a hole in our hearts and in our community that cannot be filled. His ready smile and warm embrace were well known to all. Knowing that Tony is resting with God helps a little to ease the tremendous pain of losing this outstanding human being. Rest In Peace, brother," Sheriff Jenkins stated.
Support and sadness around Sisk's passing poured out like healing waters on social media and among friends.
"Capt. Sisk was respected and well-loved, and we mourn his passing," the Culpeper Police Dept. posted. "Please keep his family, friends, and coworkers in your thoughts and prayers. We have the watch from here, brother."
"Gone but not forgotten," posted Fauquier County Sheriff's Office of the 27-year law enforcement veteran.
"Tony was a mentor to several, an awesome father, an amazing law enforcement officer, a friend to many, but a brother to us. Rest Easy Tony," posted Rappahannock County Sheriff's Office.
In 2012, Sisk wrote in to the Star-Exponent thanking the community for assisting him with mock crash demonstrations with local high school students, showing the deadly dangers of drinking and driving during prom season.
Then a sergeant in the CCSO crime prevention unit, Sisk thanked local fire and rescue, the tow company for providing the cars, Found and Sons for the hearses and the medical helicopter provider for showing transport of often critical DUI victims. He thanked teachers and administrators for their participation.
"As first responders, it is always difficult to respond to the scene of an accident, but it is even more difficult when young people are involved. Our hope is that these mock crashes help teenagers understand the possible result of poor choices," Sisk wrote.
"These teenagers are our children, neighbors and family friends, and we do not want to see them harmed."
Many gathered along the route from the Fairfax hospital for Friday's transport of his remains to Found & Sons Funeral Home in Culpeper. Mourners honored Sisk with flags, salutes and bowed heads.
