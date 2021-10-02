Culpeper Sheriff's Capt. Tony Sisk dies at 50 from COVID complications

Sisk's career was marked by continual education and advancement in law enforcement. He was well known as a veteran instructor in firearm usage being both knowledgeable and proficient in the field.

In 2019, Sisk was honored with a lifetime achievement award from the Culpeper Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Task Force for his work in support of crime victims.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sisk, in addition to commanding patrols, supervised Civil Process operations and was previously Lieutenant in Charge of the Court Division.

“Tony’s death leaves a hole in our hearts and in our community that cannot be filled. His ready smile and warm embrace were well known to all. Knowing that Tony is resting with God helps a little to ease the tremendous pain of losing this outstanding human being. Rest In Peace, brother," Sheriff Jenkins stated.

Support and sadness around Sisk's passing poured out like healing waters on social media and among friends.

"Capt. Sisk was respected and well-loved, and we mourn his passing," the Culpeper Police Dept. posted. "Please keep his family, friends, and coworkers in your thoughts and prayers. We have the watch from here, brother."

"Gone but not forgotten," posted Fauquier County Sheriff's Office of the 27-year law enforcement veteran.