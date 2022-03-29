Culpeper Sheriff's Office '5 Star Employer' for veterans

The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office recently—for the second year in a row—was named a ‘5 Star Employer’ by VETS Indexes, a New York-based provider of custom indexes.

The top rating is in recognition of CCSO’s “commitment to recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing, and supporting veterans and the military-connected community,” according to a release on Tuesday from Sheriff Scott Jenkins.

“This is our CCSO Veterans’ award,” he said in a statement.

The veterans who work at the local sheriff’s office earned it with their past and present service to the country and continued service to the county and community, Jenkins said.

“We have rated well year-over-year, but we also continually seek new ways to make the transition into employment here an easy one and to make CCSO an even greater place for our veterans to work, especially in these uncertain times when we have Guardsmen and Reservists here who don’t know when they may be called-up without much notice,” he said.

Veteran employer surveys give the Sheriff’s Office opportunities for self-auditing and independent external auditing of its veterans recruitment program, according to a release.

The agency also uses these surveys to compare its performance to that of other agencies. This allows the Sheriff’s Office to see in granular detail where it leads the way and where there may be room for improvement, the release stated.

Since Jenkins took office in 2012, CCSO has twice obtained Virginia Values Veterans certification from the Dept. of Veterans Services for its “commitment to recruit, hire, train, and retain veterans. The local agency has a seven-time award-winning veterans program, he said. CCSO in 2021 also earned the rating of 5 Star Employer from the VETS Indexes Employer Awards.

For the 2022 acknowledgement, CCSO was the only law enforcement agency recognized as 5 Star for the national award. Other companies in this category are Comcast, Merck, Verizon, Johnson & Johnson, United Rentals and others.