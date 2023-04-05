Motions recently filed in federal court seek the dismissal of a $30 million wrongful death and excessive force lawsuit against the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office.

Plaintiff Debi Frye filed the lawsuit two years after the shooting death of her husband, 62-year-old Ellis Acy “Buck” Frye Jr., on Thanksgiving Day 2020, outside their Culpeper County home.

Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office Lt. D. Dorrough fatally shot Frye after he advanced toward law enforcement with guns in each of his hands, according to filings in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia.

The lawsuit filed against Dorrough, the Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Scott Jenkins claims the shooting was wanton and that the Sheriff’s Office has a history of unreasonable and disparate use of force against Black men.

The complaint alleges constitutional violations of search and seizure, excessive force and equal protection under the law as well as claims of negligence and wrongful death.

Lawyers for the Sheriff’s Office filed a response to the complaint March 28, with a motion to dismiss for failure to state a claim. Attorneys claimed the shooting was done out of self-defense and defense of others.

The response also denied the Sheriff’s Office has a history of unreasonable use of force against Black people.

The response stated the equal protection claim fails because the plaintiff did not plausibly plead facts that Frye was treated differently from others similarly situated. The lawsuit contained reference to another incident in 2018 in which the Sheriff’s Office dealt differently with an armed white man.

The man, Mr. Jones, who “fired dozens of rounds from multiple weapons” into a truck and made threats to law enforcement was “never shot,” according to the complaint. But Frye and Jones are not “persons who are in all relevant respects alike,” according to the response.

Jones had been shooting at his vehicle and made threats against law enforcement and others. He also voluntarily surrendered to law enforcement when they responded, according to the Sheriff’s Office attorneys.

Frye did not voluntarily surrender to law enforcement, the response stated. After a 100-minute standoff, he descended from his front porch towards law enforcement armed with two handguns, according to the response.

Defendants are entitled to the defenses of governmental immunity, qualified privilege, and good faith immunity for all state law claims, the lawsuit response stated.

“Plaintiff’s claims are barred by the decedent’s own negligence, gross negligence, willful and wanton conduct, assumption of the risk, and his own participation in illegal acts, immoral acts, and criminal acts, which proximately caused his death,” the sheriff’s attorneys stated in the filing.