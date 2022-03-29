Culpeper Soil & Water survey will inform strategic plan update

The Culpeper Soil & Water Conservation District Board of Directors is undertaking an update to its “Long-Range Strategic Plan” for delivering conservation services and programs across Culpeper, Madison, Orange, Greene and Rappahannock counties.

To help inform the board’s decisions, the District is conducting a survey at culpeperswcd.org or surveymonkey.com/r/CulpeperSWCD.

The short survey is preceded by a two-page overview of current District operations, programs, services and potential challenges. Also available at the District’s website is the 2021 Annual Report, providing a deeper review of programs and services.

The Mission of the District is “To promote the stewardship of soil and water and the conservation of our natural resources by educating and providing technical assistance to manage, protect and enhance the land and water for the benefit and enjoyment of the citizens of Culpeper, Madison, Orange, Greene and Rappahannock Counties,” according to a release.

The District Board encourages any and all citizens to provide input towards the future plan and additionally encourages feedback from those who have previously received direct services and benefits from District programming.

By and large, the Soil & Water Conservation District is a customer-service based political subdivision of the Commonwealth of Virginia, the release stated. Public input regarding district services is critical for its success.