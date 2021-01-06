Culpeper special election will cost $86K as pandemic skyrockets costs for voting

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Chase said in a phone conversation on Wednesday he supported the measure because he felt holding a special election was the fairest approach for all candidates.

“They would have the benefit of knowing the job when the election comes up,” he said. “All elections cost money, but that was my only motivation—fairness—so all the candidates would be considered.” Chase said he was not aware if there were any candidates yet for the high-paying constitutional office.

Newly reelected Board Chairman Gary Deal said on Wednesday Virginia Code specifies that voters shall promptly fill such vacated posts.

“It’s my understanding that in the vast majority of cases it would be counter to normal practices in the Commonwealth to wait until November, a full eleven months after the vacancy,” he said in an email on Wednesday. “While waiting until November is legal, in this instance it may not meet the spirit of the Code of Virginia, and would create a lengthy time in which an elected position would be filled by an appointee.”