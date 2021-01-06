Culpeper special election will cost $86K as pandemic skyrockets costs for voting

New, distanced ways of voting during the pandemic have caused election costs to skyrocket, according to a recent memo from Culpeper County Registrar James Clements.
That means the special election for Circuit Court Clerk, slated for March 30, 2021, is estimated to cost $86,000, he said. This is more than double than what was reported from Tuesday’s board of supervisors meeting.
“The cost of elections grew significantly in 2020 due to the expansion of mail absentee and the introduction of Early Voting,” Clements said in a report to the county. “COVID added expenses that were fortunately covered by grants. We hope those costs will go down by the second half of 2021.”
The registrar’s office, back in 2014, estimated cost savings to the town of $40,000 when council elections were moved from May to November, and that was the ballpark figure expressed Tuesday when considering the circuit court clerk special election.
“COVID has made elections more expensive,” Clements said in an email on Wednesday. “Coupled with law changes in July 2020 that expanded absentee and early voting, it was a perfect storm in terms of ballooning election costs.”
The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors voted 6-1 on Tuesday to petition the circuit court to hold the special election March 30 to fill the unexpired three-year term of Janice Corbin, who retired Dec. 31, 2020.
Jefferson District Supervisor Brad Rosenberger voted against the measure due to the cost and what he felt was precedent.
He said in a phone call Wednesday that during his 30-plus years on the board, whenever there was a vacancy, an interim official was appointed to the post until the next General Election. In fact, that’ how Corbin’s tenure started.
She was first appointed clerk in July of 2005 and won election to the post in a special election, also to fill an unexpired term, held four months later as part of that year’s November election.
She was more than half way through her second eight-year term leading the office when she recently retired. Judge Dale Durrer, per the Code of Virginia, appointed Corbin’s chief deputy clerk, Carson Beard, as interim circuit court clerk upon her retirement. He plans to seek election.
“It would have been better to wait from my perspective,” Rosenberger said Wednesday of electing her permanent replacement in November. “That would have been the conservative thing to do instead of spending money you don’t have.”
But he said the adopted measure, seeking a writ from the court for the specific date, would not be undone at this point.
Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood, active in the local GOP, made the motion Tuesday to hold a special election and Stevensburg Supervisor Bill Chase, participating in the meeting by phone, gave a second.
Chase said in a phone conversation on Wednesday he supported the measure because he felt holding a special election was the fairest approach for all candidates.
“They would have the benefit of knowing the job when the election comes up,” he said. “All elections cost money, but that was my only motivation—fairness—so all the candidates would be considered.” Chase said he was not aware if there were any candidates yet for the high-paying constitutional office.
Newly reelected Board Chairman Gary Deal said on Wednesday Virginia Code specifies that voters shall promptly fill such vacated posts.
“It’s my understanding that in the vast majority of cases it would be counter to normal practices in the Commonwealth to wait until November, a full eleven months after the vacancy,” he said in an email on Wednesday. “While waiting until November is legal, in this instance it may not meet the spirit of the Code of Virginia, and would create a lengthy time in which an elected position would be filled by an appointee.”
Per Virginia Code, a county government shall within 15 days of a vacancy in any elected constitutional office petition the circuit court to issue a writ of election to fill the vacancy by special election. State law provides that a special election to fill a vacancy in any constitutional office shall be held promptly and on a Tuesday. A special election may be held on the same day as a general election, but not within the 55 days prior to a general or primary election, and not on the same day as a primary election, according to state code.
Major costs for the 2021 special election are projected at: $16,800 for election officers to work it; $21,750 for tech support and transport; $13,6774 to clean the polling places; $5,376 for Election Officers to conduct Early Voting; $2,500 for election officers to process mail ballots and nearly $13,000 for printing and postage for mail-in ballots.
Clements said they do not budget for Special Elections because they are not predictable. The one requested for March 30 will be the first one he has overseen in six years as registrar.
“A big chunk of the costs for this election will be related to COVID, which also wasn’t on our radar when our current FY21 budget was originally submitted in December 2019,” he said.
County Attorney John Egertson said the election cost could be partially absorbed by the current registrar’s budget and that any shortfall would come from the general fund.
Clements said there is no writ of Election yet from the Court approving the March 30 date. Once received, candidates will begin to file paperwork, he said
As for the recently past Presidential Election, the local voting office fortunately received more than $86,000 in grant funding (CARES Act and CTCL grants) which helped cover unbudgeted expenses related to the pandemic, Clements said.
“Those grant funds now exhausted, the county will see higher costs for both the Special Election and the upcoming June Primary than they would have before COVID,” he said Wednesday.
Culpeper County is not alone in incurring extra election costs last year and into 2021, Clements added. Several localities have already held Special Elections this year and will do so before the one here is held.
Due to COVID-19, the County incurred more than $86,000 just in unbudgeted expenses for the November 2020 election, Clements said. Total cost to hold the Presidential Election in Culpeper County was $135,000, he said; 43 percent of active voters cast ballots early in person or by mail-in ballot.
The local Registrar’s Office saw a record 10,138 people come through its doors to vote early in the November election, starting on Sept. 18. An estimated 15,000 Culpeper County voters sent ballots in by mail.
