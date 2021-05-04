Culpeper stands with Falun Gong in adopting resolution decrying organ harvesting

Culpeper County on Tuesday passed a resolution condemning a horrific occurrence, on the other side of the planet, about which most people have never heard.
The resolution adopted unanimously by the Board of Supervisors decried the persecution and murder by the Chinese government of followers of the spiritual practice, Falun Gong. The resolution also warned local residents and the medical community about the risks of traveling to China for organ transplants.
Northern Virginia resident Tiny Tang, a U.S. citizen who grew up in China, made a presentation Tuesday morning before the board about the removal of organs, resulting in death, from followers of Falun Gong.
The spiritual practice, according to Tang, involves gentle exercise, meditation and a focus on truthfulness, compassion and tolerance.
The communist Chinese government came to see the practice as a threat and since 1999 began its persecution of followers that continues today, according to the presentation.
A 2016 hearing in U.S. Congress about the gruesome practice found some 65,000 people, mostly Falun Gong followers, had been held in prison camps and killed for their organs from 2000-2008.
In the early 2000s, Chinese hospitals began advertising short wait times for organ transplants, Tang told the board, an offer bolstered by the “industrial scale” killing of Falun Gong to sell their organs.
A Falun Gong follower who survived seven years in prison joined the local presentation. The woman held up jackets she was forced to sew 18 hours a day while imprisoned “for the crime of Falun Gong,” Tang said.
“She was fortunate to escape China with her life. More than 20 of her fellow practitioners were tortured to death,” she said. The Chinese government has denied such claims and has spent millions to suppress the truth in the media, according to the presentation.
The resolution passed by the board, in part, states, “Culpeper residents should be fully informed of the organ sources in China before they make the decision to engage in organ transplant tourism in China and the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors wishes to assist in that regard.” The resolution also stated that organ harvesting in China also implicated the military and civilian healthcare system.
Cedar Mountain Supervisor Jack Frazier sponsored the presentation and said he wholeheartedly supported the effort, making a motion to adopt it.
“I think it is very worthwhile… there is a tremendous cover-up here … we as the people of Culpeper need to stand with you all and say hey we need to get the word out—it’s not getting out,” he said.
Culpeper County Administrator John Egertson read the resolution into the record. Stevensburg Supervisor Bill Chase seconded the motion for adoption.
“Falun Gong is a fine organization and this is a terrible practice that is going,” he said.
