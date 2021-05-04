Culpeper stands with Falun Gong in adopting resolution decrying organ harvesting

A Falun Gong follower who survived seven years in prison joined the local presentation. The woman held up jackets she was forced to sew 18 hours a day while imprisoned “for the crime of Falun Gong,” Tang said.

“She was fortunate to escape China with her life. More than 20 of her fellow practitioners were tortured to death,” she said. The Chinese government has denied such claims and has spent millions to suppress the truth in the media, according to the presentation.

The resolution passed by the board, in part, states, “Culpeper residents should be fully informed of the organ sources in China before they make the decision to engage in organ transplant tourism in China and the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors wishes to assist in that regard.” The resolution also stated that organ harvesting in China also implicated the military and civilian healthcare system.

Cedar Mountain Supervisor Jack Frazier sponsored the presentation and said he wholeheartedly supported the effort, making a motion to adopt it.

“I think it is very worthwhile… there is a tremendous cover-up here … we as the people of Culpeper need to stand with you all and say hey we need to get the word out—it’s not getting out,” he said.