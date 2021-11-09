Culpeper Star-Exponent, area groups to salute veterans

The Culpeper Star-Exponent’s annual “Salute to Veterans” section will be featured in Thursday’s newspaper.

Photographs of veterans from the Culpeper region will be published in a special section, with three stories featuring local veterans, accessible in print and online at starexponent.com.

Listed below is a roundup of some of the Veterans Day events happening elsewhere in the region.

Thursday

Veterans Day walking procession and ceremony, Fredericksburg. Route proceeds along Washington Avenue from Mary Ball Street to George Street, starting at 10 a.m. Ceremony at the Fredericksburg Fallen Heroes Memorial begins at 10:45 a.m. Free. Rain or shine. 540/372-1086; fxbgparks.com.

“Four old Fredericksburg veterans walking tour,” meet in the commuter parking lot at the corner of Caroline and Frederick streets. Approximately 75-minute walking tour of houses and stories of some of the city’s historic veterans of Lower Caroline Street. 1:30 p.m. $7; $4 for Fredericksburg Area Museum members and children. Hosted by Fredericksburg Area Museum and Hallowed Ground Tours. 540/809-3918.