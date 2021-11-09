Culpeper Star-Exponent, area groups to salute veterans

The Culpeper Star-Exponent’s annual “Salute to Veterans” section will be featured in Thursday’s newspaper.
Photographs of veterans from the Culpeper region will be published in a special section, with three stories featuring local veterans, accessible in print and online at starexponent.com.
Listed below is a roundup of some of the Veterans Day events happening elsewhere in the region.
Thursday
Veterans Day walking procession and ceremony, Fredericksburg. Route proceeds along Washington Avenue from Mary Ball Street to George Street, starting at 10 a.m. Ceremony at the Fredericksburg Fallen Heroes Memorial begins at 10:45 a.m. Free. Rain or shine. 540/372-1086; fxbgparks.com.
“Four old Fredericksburg veterans walking tour,” meet in the commuter parking lot at the corner of Caroline and Frederick streets. Approximately 75-minute walking tour of houses and stories of some of the city’s historic veterans of Lower Caroline Street. 1:30 p.m. $7; $4 for Fredericksburg Area Museum members and children. Hosted by Fredericksburg Area Museum and Hallowed Ground Tours. 540/809-3918.
Veterans Day event and luncheon, Germanna’s Fredericksburg Area Campus, 1000 Germanna Point Drive, Workforce Building, Room 105. Guest speaker Ted Anderson will speak about his military service and honor those who have served in the defense of our nation. 2 p.m. Free. RSVP to attend at docs.google.com/forms/d/1_zD9g92ExxuQaaAl1RjjEWYML5vXTwp41HHEOvOlSK0/viewform?edit_requested=true; or join via Zoom.
Veterans Claims Clinic, American Legion Post 55, 461 Woodford St., Fredericksburg. Accredited American Legion service officers will provide expert assistance, free of charge, to veterans and their families with a VA claim or benefit related questions. 2–6 p.m.
Texas Roadhouse meal vouchers, 3940 Plank Road in Fredericksburg. Veterans and active military receive meal vouchers in the parking lot, valid through May 30, 2022, with proof of service, includes military or VA card, or discharge papers. 11 a.m.–2 p.m.
SaturdayFamily Day: Happy Birthday Marine Corps! National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Celebrate the birthday of the Marine Corps and the 15th anniversary of the museum with birthday-themed crafts. Noon to 3 p.m. Free admission. 877/653-1775; usmcmuseum.com.