Culpeper state house, senate voting districts shifting

Culpeper County will go from three state senators to one and will retain two state delegates, but in different numbered districts, as part of the new legislative boundary lines recently approved by the Supreme Court of Virginia that will go into effect with next year’s General Assembly elections.

Del. Nick Freitas, R-30th District, and Del. Michael Webert, R-18th, currently represent Culpeper County in the statehouse.

But per the new district lines, which will go into effect for the 2023 election, Culpeper County will be comprised of District 61 and 62.

District 61 will encompass northwest parts of the county along with Rappahannock and Fauquier counties, with a total population of 84,921.

District 62 will encompass the town of Culpeper and southern half of the county along with Madison, Greene and Orange counties, with a total population of 87,359.

To make the new lines work, the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved moving additional areas of the Jefferson voting district to the Catalpa district in District 61.