Culpeper state house, senate voting districts shifting

Culpeper County will go from three state senators to one and will retain two state delegates, but in different numbered districts, as part of the new legislative boundary lines recently approved by the Supreme Court of Virginia that will go into effect with next year’s General Assembly elections.
Del. Nick Freitas, R-30th District, and Del. Michael Webert, R-18th, currently represent Culpeper County in the statehouse.
But per the new district lines, which will go into effect for the 2023 election, Culpeper County will be comprised of District 61 and 62.
District 61 will encompass northwest parts of the county along with Rappahannock and Fauquier counties, with a total population of 84,921.
District 62 will encompass the town of Culpeper and southern half of the county along with Madison, Greene and Orange counties, with a total population of 87,359.
To make the new lines work, the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved moving additional areas of the Jefferson voting district to the Catalpa district in District 61.
In District 62, a portion now in Stevensburg voting district will shift to East Fairfax and another area to Cedar Mountain, County Administrator John Egertson explained at Tuesday’s meeting.
The largest voting district (pop. 7,771) will be East Fairfax in town and the smallest the Jefferson District (pop. 7,119).
Jefferson District was purposely made the smallest voting district to accommodate anticipated future growth, Egertson said.
This growth will primarily happen at the county’s northern end in Clevenger’s Corner, a 700-home planned development slated to begin construction any day now.
“If you are happy with this we can go forward,” the county administrator said.
Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood made the motion to approve the new district maps which will now go to the attorney general’s office for final approval.
House of Delegates District 61 will have 79 percent white voters, 7 percent Black voters and 9 percent Hispanic voters, according to the Supreme Court of Virginia.
House of Delegates District 62 will have 73 percent white voters, 12 percent Black voters and 10 percent Hispanic voters.
As for the State Senate, Culpeper County is currently represented by three: Bryce Reeves, R-17th in the town, Jill Vogel, R-27th and Emmett Hanger, R-24th.
But for the 2023 election, Culpeper will be located entirely in State Senate District 28 with Rappahannock, Madison, Greene, Orange, as well as parts of Spotsylvania and Fauquier counties.
State Senate District 28 will be have more than 75 percent white voters, 10 percent Black voters and 9 percent Hispanic voters, according to the Supreme Court of Virginia.
540/825-4315