Culpeper student awarded continuing scholarship from Oklahoma State University

A Culpeper County student recently was honored by the Oklahoma State University Ferguson College of Agriculture with academic scholarships for the 2022-2023 academic year.

Agribusiness student Edward Myers received the Joseph Fleming Memorial Continuing Scholarship. His award was part of more than $1.8 million that students will receive from the college and its academic departments.

“Our students have a diverse set of backgrounds, experiences and career interests, and it is an honor to award scholarships to help fund their academic goals,” said Cynda Clary, Ferguson College of Agriculture associate dean of academic programs, in a release. “These scholarships are possible because of the generosity of our alumni and friends, and we truly appreciate their continued support of our college and its students.”

The Ferguson College of Agriculture believes in the value of hands-on education and the importance of having a well-rounded student experience, the release stated. The college’s award-winning faculty members are dedicated to developing students and are passionate about adding value to the total educational experience.

With 16 majors, a variety of study options and more than 60 student organizations, the college is committed to expanding minds and inspiring purpose. agriculture.okstate.edu.