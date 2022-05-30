Culpeper student mentoring program launches

Career Partners, Inc. added a student mentoring program this year in Culpeper schools to further its mission of preparing students for the workforce. This new initiative is the organization’s seventh educational program that benefits Culpeper students, according to a school division release from spokeswoman Laura Hoover.

Career and Technical Education Director Randi Richards-Lutz explained that the program grew from a Career Partners board member’s passion for mentoring. The idea was proposed to the CPI board, a mentoring committee was formed, and the pilot was launched, based on Virginia Dept. of Education High-Quality Work-Based Learning Methods of Instruction.

Culpeper Technical Education Center teachers Jay Cohen and Deneen Hamlett supported students through the program, the release stated, beginning with a career-interest inventory. Students were then matched with a mentor from the community and earned high school credits for completing the program.

The inaugural program started with six students from the culinary program and three drafting students. This year’s mentors were: Brittany Overby, Raven’s Nest; Winona Pritts, Culpeper County; Jason Ford, Fredericksburg Goodwill; Tripp Butler, UVA Community Credit Union; Megan Gray, VEDP; Andrew DeNicola, Culpeper Library; Marty Bywaters-Baldwin, Fredericksburg Goodwill; Antony Rozwadowski, K-Art and Design and Dawn Klemann, PsyDSolutions.

The mentors arrived at CTEC on May 11 expecting to eat lunch with their student mentees. Instead, when they arrived, they learned that they were cooking lunch in the culinary classroom with their students. They all suited up in hairnets and aprons and had a blast in the kitchen.

They chopped salad ingredients, made pasta from scratch, decorated fancy cakes, and plated lovely meals, Hoover said.

Next year, there are plans to expand the program to 17 students. Career Partners will be looking to expand the mentor group, with a specific interest in mentors from the restaurant/hospitality industry.