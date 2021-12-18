Culpeper students achieve All-District Band placement

Local band and orchestra students advanced after auditioning for placement in an all-district band, which will meet in February and perform, Eastern View High School Band Director Adam Roach announced in a news release this week.
The Virginia Band and Orchestra Directors Association District 13 includes Albemarle, Amherst, Buckingham, Culpeper, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson, and Orange counties as well as the city of Charlottesville.
Band students from high schools across this region participated in auditions on Dec. 4, with the following Eastern View band students successful:
Jack Steisslinger- 1st chair Clarinet, Symphonic Band; Ian Larkin – 1st chair Trumpet, Symphonic Band; Elle Castro- 1st chair Percussion, Symphonic Band; Valerie Alvarado Alas – 4th chair Clarinet, Symphonic Band; Johnny Tull – 5th chair Trumpet, Symphonic Band; Ally Pearson – 12th chair Clarinet, Concert Band; Alexis Cobbinah – 27th chair Clarinet, Concert Band; Brenda Ramirez Garcia – 29th chair Clarinet, Concert Band; Cat Constantini – 30th chair Clarinet, Concert Band; and Bailey Norris – 3rd chair Bass Clarinet, Concert Band.
In addition, Jack Steisslinger, Valerie Alvarado Alas, Ian Larkin, Johnny Tull, and Elle Castro are eligible to audition for All-Virginia Band, to be held at James Maidson University in February.
The following Culpeper Middle School band students were successful in their auditions for All District Band at the middle school level: Audrie McKnight -2nd chair Oboe; Olivia Davis – 4th chair Oboe; Bianca Luces – 3rd chair Clarinet; Cat Lomis – 5th chair Clarinet; Miranda Prezleski – 8th chair Clarinet; Abby Rice – 19th chair Clarinet; Matt Harmon – 6th chair Alto Saxophone; Eli Larkin – 1st chair Trumpet; Amelia Derby – 8th chair Trumpet; Samantha Gutierrez – 1st chair Baritone; and Isaac Roach – 1st chair Snare.
The following Floyd T. Binns Middle School Band students were successful in their auditions for All District Band: Kendall Fiscus, 11th chair Clarinet; Lakota Farnam, 13th chair Clarinet; Daniel Estrada, 18th chair Clarinet; Makayla Hall, 26th chair Clarinet; Tyler Vanormer, 1st chair Bass Clarinet; Michael Hernandez, 5th chair Alto Saxophone; Bodhi Detwiler, 11th chair Trumpet; Riley Kitts, 4th chair Tuba; and Arianna Montano Reyes, 2nd chair Mallets.
Roach said the All District Band weekend will be Feb. 4-5, 2022.