Culpeper students achieve All-District Band placement

Local band and orchestra students advanced after auditioning for placement in an all-district band, which will meet in February and perform, Eastern View High School Band Director Adam Roach announced in a news release this week.

The Virginia Band and Orchestra Directors Association District 13 includes Albemarle, Amherst, Buckingham, Culpeper, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson, and Orange counties as well as the city of Charlottesville.

Band students from high schools across this region participated in auditions on Dec. 4, with the following Eastern View band students successful:

Jack Steisslinger- 1st chair Clarinet, Symphonic Band; Ian Larkin – 1st chair Trumpet, Symphonic Band; Elle Castro- 1st chair Percussion, Symphonic Band; Valerie Alvarado Alas – 4th chair Clarinet, Symphonic Band; Johnny Tull – 5th chair Trumpet, Symphonic Band; Ally Pearson – 12th chair Clarinet, Concert Band; Alexis Cobbinah – 27th chair Clarinet, Concert Band; Brenda Ramirez Garcia – 29th chair Clarinet, Concert Band; Cat Constantini – 30th chair Clarinet, Concert Band; and Bailey Norris – 3rd chair Bass Clarinet, Concert Band.