Two students from the Culpeper County area have been granted $1,500 each through a scholarship program run by the University of Virginia Community Credit Union.

Francesca Corrales, of Eastern View High School, and Stevie Gilmore, from Culpeper County High School, were among 25 high school seniors given the award for the 2022-2023 school year. A total of $37,000 was awarded through the scholarship program this year.

Corrales, Gilmore and the other winners were recognized during the Credit Union’s annual meeting for its members in May.

"Education is something you carry with you for a lifetime. That's why we feel it's so important to give graduating high school seniors a head start in college through the Credit Union's Local High School Scholarship program," said Jeffrey C. Moscicki, Board of Directors chairman.

Scholarship applications were open to students from public high schools, private schools, alternate schools, and homeschooled students in the counties of Albemarle, Amherst, Augusta, Bath, Bedford, Buckingham, Campbell, Culpeper, Cumberland, Fauquier, Fluvanna, Greene, Highland, Louisa, Madison, Nelson, Orange, Rappahannock, Rockbridge, and Rockingham; and the cities of Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, Lynchburg, Staunton, and Waynesboro.

According to the press release, the application process required an essay to be submitted on the topic "Since the COVID pandemic, prices for everyday items have been steadily increasing. This has had a tremendous impact on families across the nation. What advice would you give to the average family to help them manage their household expenses and combat these price increases?"

Many of the essays expressed using a homestead approach in growing a vegetable garden and raising one's own chickens to offset rising food costs. Others suggested creating a household budget and enacting saving strategies such as clipping coupons or leveraging the Do it Yourself concept.

“While prices for items have gone up, salaries have not gone up which makes it difficult for some families to afford these everyday items. A piece of advice I can give the average family is to create a budget,” wrote Corrales in her essay.

The EV alumni plans to study health sciences at James Madison University.

“It's no surprise that name brands are more expensive, but oftentimes you are paying for the name even though the off brand and name brand provide the same product. Name brand is normally two to three dollars more on average and over time those amounts add up,” wrote Gilmore in her essay.

Gilmore plans to study criminology at Germanna Community College.

Both students expressed sincere gratitude for the credit union scholarship. They expressed the funds would help defray the cost of attending college, said Stephanie Barton, UVA Community Credit Union spokesperson.