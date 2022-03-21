Culpeper students create Iwo Jima battle anniversary medallions

Local high school students used technical skills peppered with patriotism to recently create keepsake medallions for living veterans of the World War II Battle for Iwo Jima.

Culpeper County and Eastern View High School students had the opportunity to assist the Iwo Jima Association of America with creating the items for a series of events that took place Feb. 16-20, according to a news release from Laura Hoover, spokeswoman for Culpeper County Public Schools.

The events commemorated the 77th anniversary of the Battle for Iwo Jima fought in February and March of 1945 in the Pacific Theater of the war.

The students used “Computer Numerically Controlled” machines to create their projects. EVHS teacher Brian Duncan said a CNC machine cuts out material in order to design or build objects out of wood, plastic, aluminum, or other non-ferrous matter.

“Whereas a 3D printer builds an object from nothing, our machine starts off with a larger object and makes smaller items,” the teacher said.

EVHS senior Aron Komar started on the project last semester and continued working on it through this semester. He used walnut to create the keepsake medallions. The wood was purposely chosen as it was found to be the most common used for the rifle stock U.S. Marines on Iwo Jima would have carried, Duncan said.

“The wood was partly burned instead of stained in order to give it a burnt smell as a small nod to the smell of battle,” the teacher said. “The last hands to touch them as they were put into their gift bags were wearing official U.S. Marine white dress gloves,” as a final gesture of respect.

CCHS students created stainless steel medallions that sit on oak displays for the last survivors of Iwo Jima. The school’s project was a group effort that started with senior Colton Metzgar, who transferred the design to the CNC program.

Together with senior Bradley Franklin they cut pieces out on the CNC plasma cutter. CCHS sophomore Alijah Banks and junior Connor Fertsch made the wooden stands, sophomores Jacob Pauley polished the medallions and Cody Snuffer and Brian Teitelbaum sanded the bases.

Duncan said learning to use a CNC machine gives students skills needed for jobs in many industries.

“This project not only gave hands-on experience with these skills, but also gave our students an opportunity to use those skills to contribute to a very special event that honored our veterans,” he said.