Culpeper students named to 2022 All-District Choir

Choir

Mary Flemming directs the Floyd T. Binns Middle School Select Ensemble at Eastern View High School in 2019.

 CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT FILE

Culpeper County Public Schools issued a release Friday congratulating students selected as delegates to 2022 All-District Choir.

The students will perform in the All-District Choir at Eastern View High School on Feb. 12. They are:

From Culpeper County High School:

Soprano 1—Shannon Fowler, 3rd chair and Justice Cruzan, 4th chair

Soprano 2—Audrey Mangampat, 7th chair

Alto 1—Lia Fowler, 1st chair and Samantha Seenath, 14th chair

Alto 2—Ashley Roa Martinez, 7th chair and Chloe Wortman, alternate

Tenor—Joseph Goodman, 5th chair; Gabriel Lumpkin, 6th chair; Peyton Zeller, 8th chair; Morgan Kern, 13th chair and Michael Amaya Guevara, 16th chair

Bass—Ethan Zeller, 1st chair; Tyler Bowyer, 2nd chair; Jordan Thompson, 3rd chair; Brian Garcia, 9th chair; Tucker Brooks, 13th chair and Michael Nunberg, 18th chair

From Eastern View High School

Soprano 1—Lexi St. John, 9th chair; Jillian Ferlazzo, 12th chair and Kylee White, 14th chair

Soprano 2—Hailey Thompson, 2nd chair; Nya Perkins, 3rd chair; Lauren Cox, 5th chair; Talea Craig, 9th chair; Marin March, 10th chair; Tekala Blue, 11th chair; Anna Hansohn, 15th chair and Riley Brice, 16th chair

Alto 1—Ava Conway, 3rd chair; Jasleen Ghuman, 6th chair; Allyanna Pearson, 7th chair; Ava Caprarese, 10th chair; Morgan Blevins, 11th chair and Taylor Quaintance, 15th chair

Alto 2—Victoria Jenkins, 1st chair; Ainsley Ayers, 2nd chair; Alyssa Kitts, 3rd chair; Sedona Altman, 8th chair; Kayla Barnes, 9th chair; Ariammys Torres, 12th chair and Haylee Bass, 13th chair

Tenor—Kaiden Rojas, 2nd chair; Bryce Robinson, 10th chair and Diego Estrada, 11th chair

Bass—Jonathan Feeney, 8th chair; Calvin Lenon, 10th chair; Eduardo Ortega Aguilar, 11th chair; Jack Flemming, 12th chair; John Wyatt Clatterbaugh, 15th chair; Caleb Rollinger, 17th chair

Alternates—Taylor Killingsworth Soprano 2; Samantha Wagler Soprano 2; Alexis Cobbinah Alto 1; Isum Addo Tenor; Nathan Castaneira Soto Tenor; Joseph Bailey Corbin Bass and Abraham Avellaneda Bass

From Floyd T. Binns Middle School

Soprano Delegates—Hope Allen, Lindsey Brown, Madison Rogers

Soprano Alternate—Chloe Reck

Alto Delegates—Selah Altman, Abbey Shears and Samarni Teodoro

Alto Alternate—MaKenzie Quinn

Baritone Delegates—Zachary Harms, Treasure Jackson and Joshua Lephart

