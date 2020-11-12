Culpeper students persist in making music, despite pandemic

With careful changes orchestrated for safety in the midst of a pandemic, Culpeper County High School performed its first musical concert of the year on Oct. 29.

“Mrs. Doray Walker, or choir teacher, and Mr. Nathan Childs, our band teacher, were extremely creative in organizing the concert to ensure that it followed the COVID-19 mitigation plan to keep everyone safe and still have the performance for an audience,” said CCHS Principal Daniel Soderholm in an email interview.

Originally planned to be performed outdoors in the baseball and football stadiums, which would have allowed more spectators, that day dawned with heavy downpours, eliminating the open-air venue as a performing option.

Bringing the concert into the school’s gym limited audience numbers to just two spectators per performer, and forced choir and band parents to view the concert in shifts.

“Everyone understood that these were the circumstances that we were dealt and cooperated to make the evening a success,” Soderhom said.

The men’s acapella group, the Devil’s Forte, sang Ray Charles’ “Hit the Road, Jack,” and “I Want it That way,” from the Back Street Boys. Soloists included Morgan Kern, Gabriel Lumpkin, Parker Phillips, Jordan Thompson and Ashton Williams.