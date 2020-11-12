Culpeper students persist in making music, despite pandemic

With careful changes orchestrated for safety in the midst of a pandemic, Culpeper County High School performed its first musical concert of the year on Oct. 29.
“Mrs. Doray Walker, or choir teacher, and Mr. Nathan Childs, our band teacher, were extremely creative in organizing the concert to ensure that it followed the COVID-19 mitigation plan to keep everyone safe and still have the performance for an audience,” said CCHS Principal Daniel Soderholm in an email interview.
Originally planned to be performed outdoors in the baseball and football stadiums, which would have allowed more spectators, that day dawned with heavy downpours, eliminating the open-air venue as a performing option.
Bringing the concert into the school’s gym limited audience numbers to just two spectators per performer, and forced choir and band parents to view the concert in shifts.
“Everyone understood that these were the circumstances that we were dealt and cooperated to make the evening a success,” Soderhom said.
The men’s acapella group, the Devil’s Forte, sang Ray Charles’ “Hit the Road, Jack,” and “I Want it That way,” from the Back Street Boys. Soloists included Morgan Kern, Gabriel Lumpkin, Parker Phillips, Jordan Thompson and Ashton Williams.
The group also sang “Hooked on a Feeling,” by Blue Suede, with soloist Reilly Tanner.
The women’s acapella group, In the Key of She, was on the program next with “Before you Go,” by Lewis Capaldi, with Sarai Harris and Noelle Brown singing solos, and “Electric Love,” by BORNES, with soloists Shannon Fowler and Olivia Searle.
The women’s group wrapped up the choir concert with “Adore you,” by Harry Styles, and “Dog Days Are Over,” by Florence & the Machine. Soloists were Olivia Mills and Kayleigh Dugger.
The CCHS Marching Band began with a field show and an arrangement of Elton John’s “Circle of Life,” and Michael Jackson’s “We are the World.”
The band’s drum line performed three numbers, “All I do is Win,” “Seven Nation Army,” and “Whatever You Like,” then Drum Line Cadence: Sing, Sing, Sing followed up with “Live your Life,” “Chameleon,” and “The CCHS Fight Song.”
The school’s jazz band performed “Inch Worm,” by Frank Loesser, with instrumental soloist Alicia Clark, and “Lullaby,” by Bret Wortman. The final number was “Autumn Leaves,” with instrumental soloists Cole Edwards, Matthew Chacon and Hayden Stewart.
Oct. 29 marked the first time the CCHS jazz band has performed for an audience.
“It consists of 13 students and one parent volunteer who is very enthusiastic about jazz education,” said CCHS Choral Director Doray Walker in an email. “We incorporate jazz standards, original compositions and vocalists into our weekly rehearsals.”
Walker said the acapella choirs did not meet together during the school day this fall as students are used to doing.
“They only met once a week to prepare their repertoire for this concert,” she said, due to concerns about spreading the coronavirus. “They did an amazing job, considering they were socially distanced and masked for the entire time they sang.”
The concert was streamed live via the National Federation of High Schools network.
“We had families tune in that normally would not have been able to attend,” Soderhom said. “In that regard, it was even more of a success than we could have predicted.”
