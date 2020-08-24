 Skip to main content
Culpeper students uninjured in school bus crash on first day back
Culpeper students uninjured in school bus crash on first day back

Bus

A special education bus of Culpeper County Public Schools was involved in a crash Monday at the intersection of Ira Hoffman Lane and Route 229.

 REBECCA MELSON FOR THE STAR-EXPONENT

Students uninjured in school bus crash on first day back

A Culpeper County Public School bus driver was taken to a local hospital to be checked out on the first day of the academic year following a minor crash between the bus and a car at the busy intersection of Ira Hoffman Lane and Route 229.

No students were hurt in the incident that occurred at 2:45 p.m. on August 24 involving the Bus #79 special education route and a car, according to the school system.

The school bus driver was transported due to possible injury from the seat belt.

A replacement bus was sent to take students home and all parents were contacted. According to law enforcement, the car driver was at fault, the school system said.

—From Staff reports

