Culpeper students uninjured in school bus crash on first day back

Students uninjured in school bus crash on first day back
A Culpeper County Public School bus driver was taken to a local hospital to be checked out on the first day of the academic year following a minor crash between the bus and a car at the busy intersection of Ira Hoffman Lane and Route 229.
No students were hurt in the incident that occurred at 2:45 p.m. on August 24 involving the Bus #79 special education route and a car, according to the school system.
The school bus driver was transported due to possible injury from the seat belt.
A replacement bus was sent to take students home and all parents were contacted. According to law enforcement, the car driver was at fault, the school system said.
—From Staff reports
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!