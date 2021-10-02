Culpeper students win 2nd in State Fair competition

Cosmetology students from Culpeper won 2nd place in the Virginia State Fair Skills USA contest last Monday, Sept. 27, at the state fairgrounds in Doswell, Culpeper County Public Schools announced Friday.

Eastern View High School CTEC students Valentina Cruz, Niyah Green and Gabriela Barahona made up the winning “Total Fashion Look” team. For the competition, the students demonstrated their ability to perform comb-out and styling techniques on a live model, styled for gala evening looks, including hair, make-up and accessories.

The judging criteria included artistic ability, balance and design, overall appearance and sanitation, according to the news release.

“The students explained that they started with the dress, and then built the look from there,” the school division wrote. “It is worth noting that the dress they selected was a prom dress that one of our students did not wear due to a canceled prom during the pandemic. Their teacher, Felicity Harris, explained that this is the first time that these students have participated in this competition.”

Though the competition was stressful, the students said, the team was pleased with their 2nd place prize.

Eastern View High students also participated in the “Manikin Comb Out” Skills USA cosmetology competition. In this competition, Hailey Reck and Kendra Gates demonstrated their ability to perform comb-out and styling techniques to create evening looks on a manikin.