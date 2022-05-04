Culpeper students win U.S. math competition

Forty-one eighth-grade students from Culpeper and Orange counties recently competed in the American Mathematics Competition.

A 25-question test, the AMC-8 was created and is sponsored by the Mathematics Association of America. Students are given 45 minutes to complete the test.

Culpeper Middle School math teacher Robert Dwyer organized local participation in the event, which included students from Culpeper Middle School, Culpeper’s Floyd T. Binns Middle School and Orange County’s Prospect Heights Middle School.

After students complete the test, their answer sheets are sent to the AMC office for scoring. Scores and rankings are determined for both local and national levels.

Several Culpeper County students received gold, silver and bronze awards based on their Jan. 23 performance against all the other students who competed.

Culpeper County Public Schools offered its congratulations to the local winners:

—Gold/first-place winner Aislynn Frazier of Culpeper Middle School.

—Silver/second-place winner Catherine Lomis of Culpeper Middle School.

—Bronze/third-place winners Kendall Fiscus of Floyd T. Binns Middle School, Braylon Kendrick of Culpeper Middle School, Laura Kiersma of Floyd T. Binns Middle School, and Jayzmin Smith of Culpeper Middle School.