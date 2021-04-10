 Skip to main content
Culpeper submits 3 pet projects for direct congressional appropriations
Technical school computers, a commercial hangar and a new roof on an old school were the three “pet projects” recently submitted by Culpeper County for FY22 congressional appropriations through the office of Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th.

The deadline to submit requests for specific local funding, also known as pork projects, is Friday. A county report by presented grant administrator Laura Loveday, “Community Project Funding,” stated the intent of the process is to allow Congress members to submit appropriations requests for targeted projects and programs addressing needs and priorities of communities they represent.

“In line with this goal, applicants must be able to demonstrate that there is significant local support for their projects,” the county report stated.

Each congressional office is limited to 10 Community Project Funding request submissions with no guarantee for approval, the report said. In addition, every funding request made must be publicly available on the member’s congressional website, and members of Congress cannot have a financial interest in the proposed project.

With those guidelines in place, Culpeper County’s requests for funding through Spanberger’s office were:

• $100,000 for CAD and Cybersecurity computers at the new Culpeper Technical Education Center;

• $250,000 for a new commercial hangar for AirCare services, requiring $250,000+ in local matching funds or

• $200,000 for roof replacement at The Carver Center on U.S. Route 15.

abrophy@starexponent.com

540/825-4315

