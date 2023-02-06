Teachers and staff at Emerald Hill Elementary School in Culpeper celebrated National Fun at Work Day on Jan. 27. There were a lot of winners.

Local businesses donated items that were put together to create a giant, Culpeper-themed Monopoly game—“Culpeper-opoly,” set up in the front entrance to the school.

During planning periods, staff played on the giant game board, winning prizes from Culpeper small business owners and organizations.

The faculty had a great time playing for some fun, local prizes, according to a release from Culpeper County Public Schools spokeswoman Laura Hoover.

Culpeper County Public Schools has also announced the return of an all-ages, exciting event, The Maker Energy Faire, happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 18 at Culpeper Technical Education Center, located at 17441 Frank Turnage Dr.

There will be incredible door prizes, drones and many hands-on and make-and-take activities for the whole family, according to Hoover.

Activities will include Legos, a technology breakdown station, green screen movie magic, a cupcake bar, 3-D print-your-own design and much more. There will also be food trucks on site for the event, according to a release from Hoover, who says, “You will not want to miss it!”