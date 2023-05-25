Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Culpeper Technical Education Center celebrated completion of its second year at the 2nd Annual End-of-Year Blazer Bash on May 12 during the last hour of each class session, according to a release from CTEC School News Liaison Stephanie Corbin.

Members of the National Technical Honor Society hosted the ceremony that gave students an opportunity to relax, socialize and generally have some fun after a school-year filled with hard work and accomplishments.

It was also the last day of school for senior students and gave them an opportunity to say goodbye.

Students enjoyed an inflatable obstacle course and a dunk tank, occupied by Principal Shaun Summerscales during the morning session and NTHS advisor Matt Barton during the afternoon session.

Popcorn and snow cones were available to enjoy during the festivities, which also included music and cornhole.