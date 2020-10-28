Culpeper Technical Education Center officially named

At its meeting Monday, the Culpeper County School Board unanimously selected a name for the new, opportunity-rich school now being constructed just east of town - the Culpeper Technical Education Center .
Situated at 17441 Frank Turnage Drive, adjacent to Germanna Community College Daniel Technology Center, the new public school is scheduled to open in the fall of 2021.
The focus will be preparing students for future careers through hands-on learning and authentic workplace experiences, according to a release on Wednesday from Culpeper County Public Schools.
Students will travel from Culpeper County and Eastern View high schools to the Culpeper Technical Education Center for two blocks each day. Students will learn technical skills to earn industry credentials and state licenses to enter the workforce directly after high school graduation, the school system said.
"We are very pleased to take yet another important step in making the dream of this facility come to fruition," said CCPS Superintendent Dr. Tony Brads. "The progress with construction of the facility is certainly tangible but naming the school brings us that much closer to reality. We offer our continued gratitude and appreciation to all involved with making this school happen."
Support Local Journalism
The Technical Education Center will offer courses of study in: - Automotive Technology - Cybersecurity - Healthcare Technician - Diesel Equipment Technician - Emergency Medical Technician - Building Trades - HVAC & R, Masonry, Carpentry, Electrical, Plumbing - Culinary Arts - Drafting/CADD and Industrial Maintenance Technician.
“Progress on the building went very well this summer," said Rob Hauman, Executive Director of Instruction. "Seeing the drawings come to life and the interiors taking shape is very exciting. The naming of the building brings us one step closer to sharing updates with students about new learning opportunities and potential careers.”
Culpeper County Public Schools Career and Technical Education Director Randi Richards-Lutz expressed her enthusiasm.
“School spirit and pride are very important to me. Our school name is the beginning of giving our students a feeling of CTEC pride and a commitment to their future," she said. "The investment that the Culpeper community has made in our future CTEC students is absolutely tremendous and we eagerly await the opening and celebration of our Culpeper Technical Education Center.”
School Board Chairman Pat Baker said the project is long overdue, calling it a highly anticipated opportunity for students and a tremendous asset for the entire community.
"The completion of our facility demonstrates Culpeper County’s commitment to empower our students with 21st Century workplace skills," Baker said.
For information regarding the Culpeper Technical Education Center or any CCPS Career and Technical Education program, contact Richards-Lutz at richards@culpeperschools.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!