Culpeper Technical Education Center officially named

At its meeting Monday, the Culpeper County School Board unanimously selected a name for the new, opportunity-rich school now being constructed just east of town - the Culpeper Technical Education Center​ .

Situated at 17441 Frank Turnage Drive, adjacent to Germanna Community College Daniel Technology Center, the new public school is scheduled to open in the fall of 2021.

The focus will be preparing students for future careers through hands-on learning and authentic workplace experiences, according to a release on Wednesday from Culpeper County Public Schools.

Students will travel from Culpeper County and Eastern View high schools to the Culpeper Technical Education Center​ for two blocks each day. Students will learn technical skills to earn industry credentials and state licenses to enter the workforce directly after high school graduation, the school system said.

"We are very pleased to take yet another important step in making the dream of this facility come to fruition," said CCPS Superintendent Dr. Tony Brads. "The progress with construction of the facility is certainly tangible but naming the school brings us that much closer to reality. We offer our continued gratitude and appreciation to all involved with making this school happen."

