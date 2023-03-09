Culpeper Technical Education Center recently hosted the District X SkillsUSA Career Competition. Students from CTEC, Fauquier, Triplett Tech, Page County and Warren County all participated.

Events were held in cosmetology, residential wiring and carpentry competitions, according to a news release from Culpeper County Public Schools spokesperson Laura Hoover.

CTEC students had an impressive showing during the competitive events, she said.

Students who placed first or second in their events have the opportunity to compete at the state level competition in April.

CTEC students competing in the electrical trades contest were Mariella Kem, Devon Polleri and Chris Sonnenberg. Polleri placed fourth of 13 contestants.

Under the umbrella of cosmetology, students had the opportunity to compete in a variety of categories including; Nails, Total Look Fantasy Mannequin, Total Look Fantasy, Esthetics and general cosmetology.

Two CTEC students competed in the nail competition in which they had to apply nail enhancements to live models using nail tips and nail forms. The design was based on the theme, “Ice, Ice, Baby.”

Placing first in this category was first-year CTEC cosmetology student Angeles Torres. First-year cosmetology student Glenda Pineda was her model. Placing second in this category was second-year cosmetology student Niya Green. Second-year cosmetology student Tracy Garcia was her model.

Also in the cosmetology events was the total look fantasy mannequin, also with the theme of, “Ice, Ice, Baby.” Students had to style a mannequin’s hair and do a fantasy makeup application. First-year cosmetology student Bryanna Tyler placed first.

Students worked as a team to complete a total look. One student worked to apply a fantasy make-up application to the live model, while the other student completed a hairstyle on the mannequin. Placing first in this category were second-year students Valentina Cruz (make-up artist) and Vilma Flores (hairstylist). Gabriella Barahona was the model.

Placing second in this category were first-year students Anayah Quinn (make-up artist) Dinaysha Holmes (hairstylist). Cora Lewis was the model.

In the Esthetics competition students completed a basic facial, day make-up, and a fantasy make-up application on their live model. First-year student Helen Lemus placed first. Angie Vasquez was her model.

Placing second was first-year student Hailey Metzer. Amy Borja Gomez was her model.

Closing out the competition was general cosmetology.

Students had to complete a layered haircut on one mannequin and a classic updo on a separate mannequin. First-year student Josela Sanchez placed first.