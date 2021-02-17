Culpeper teen indicted on second-degree murder charge in NYE shooting

“I proceed with what we’re doing today,” Clark said.

The 17-year-old co-defendant accepted the same deal in the robbery case in Culpeper Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court on Tuesday, and was convicted of attempted grand larceny. He, too, received a 30-day sentence at the Blue Ridge juvenile facility, where has been held since his arrest by Warrenton Police Jan. 25.

“Why take the plea?” Henshaw asked.

The juvenile responded, “Less time.”

According to testimony last month in the second-degree murder case stemming from Taylor’s death in Culpeper, three other juvenile males were with Clark at the scene of the shooting, which, according to police, spanned a considerable area along the short residential street connecting Virginia Avenue with Monticello Avenue.

Among those other juveniles present at the Culpeper scene, according to court testimony last month, was the same 17-year-old male co-defendant charged in last year’s fatal shooting in Warrenton and the Westside robbery, meaning Clark and the juvenile are accused of being together at three separate alleged crimes in 2020. The 17-year-old was not charged in the Culpeper New Year’s Eve death.