Culpeper teen Ariana De Los Angeles Moncada Yactayo recently become a member of The National Society of High School Scholars.
The invitation-only honor society serves highest-achieving student scholars and exceptional young leaders, according to Ariana’s older sister, Adriana Del Rosario, a local educator and actress.
Yactayo received an invitation letter mid-June and was made an official member June 22. She is also a member of the National Honor Society chapter at Eastern View High School, a founding member of Culpeper Youth, Inc. and an officer in in its Advisory Council.
Yactayo had started part-time enrollment with Culpeper County Public Schools the past academic year, supplementing Seton Home Study School. She is a top student and loved joining clubs and extracurricular activities and participating in school plays and musicals.
Like students across Virginia and the nation, Yactayo’s in-school experience was cut short due to COVID-19. She has already started her senior year coursework ahead of county’s decisions on how the upcoming academic year will take place.
Yactayo is currently preparing for SAT testing, the National Academy of Sports Medicine Personal Trainer Certification Exam and looking into various scholarship options for college, he sister said. Ariana is considering local community colleges, UVA, John Hopkins University, New York University, Harvard, Stanford and the University of Oxford.
The local teen plans to pursue pre-med and medical programs with a focus on neurology, physical therapy or athletic training.
“With the opportunity presented to show her talents and accomplishments with this membership in The National Society of High School Scholars, I am more than proud to see her grow as an outstanding young leader in our community of Culpeper,” Del Rosario said. “Ariana has worked hard for all these opportunities while being actively involved with community events and helping others.”
