Culpeper teen passes U.S. citizenship exam

Culpeper resident Yhilee (pronounced Jaylee) Lopez Chavarria deserves some congratulations for accomplishing the milestones in 2022 of graduating from high school and passing the U.S. citizenship exam.

The 18-year-old had help from her young mother, Ingrid Rivera, in achieving her goals along with the volunteer tutors and staff at Culpeper Literacy Council. It has been a journey to achievement.

Chavarria recalled coming to America from Nicaragua as a 7-year-old. She had never been in a plane before.

“I remember coming here around Christmas to get my first gift here. It was really fun, I really enjoyed going to the plane…it was so high up as a little kid,” Chavarria said in a recent interview in the literacy council offices on South Main Street. She settled with her parents in Manassas and attended elementary school there.

“Gibberish,” Chavarria of how English sounded. “I pretty much didn’t know any English, it was kind of hard to understand when people talk to me.”

Even the Spanish spoken by other ESL students was hard to understand with different meanings for words in different dialects.

“It kind of like messed my head up, the Spanish with the English together,” Chavarria said.

Her family moved to Culpeper and she attended Floyd T. Binns Middle School before graduating last year from Eastern View High School. Now, Chavarria talks in proficient English.

It was her mom’s idea to take the U.S. Citizenship Exam.

Rivera had been taking English classes at Culpeper Literacy Council for three years after learning about the local nonprofit on the internet. ESL classes are the majority of what the council offers, along with classes for the occasional citizenship exam. Rivera decided she and her daughter would try it.

“She was like just suddenly one day, ‘We should get our citizenship,’ after I graduated, and I said OK. From there on, we just started studying and doing the paperwork,” Chavarria said. “I was like, ‘That’s too much work—could we wait another day?’ She say sorry, ‘We can’t wait.’”

Students study 100 questions provided by U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Services over the 11-week course offered at Culpeper Literacy, said Director Lynn Gore.

“They get asked 10 questions randomly and have to get six of them right, and Yhilee got all of hers right,” Gore said.

Examples of the questions, focused on U.S. government and history, were passed around at a recent Culpeper Literacy Council fundraiser at Old House Vineyards, she said.

“It started a lot of conversation and of course I picked the hardest ones I could find,” Gore said.

“There was one nobody knew the answer to and I said I know one person in the room who does and Yhilee says, “I do!” It’s the best because it really is going to change her life for the better and her mother’s when she gets hers.”

Chavarria said the test was not that hard.

“I already learned that in school, most of it,” she said.

Going through Culpeper County Public Schools and learning some of the history and government systems certainly helped prepare her, said Culpeper Literacy Council office manager Caroline Pearce, another Eastern View graduate.

“Yhilee is super smart…so when it came time for citizenship it was really just narrowing down to those 100 questions to study for,” Pearce said. “Her English was flawless, that was also pretty effortless for her as well. Ingrid is still continuing to come to the classes every morning and working really hard until she gets her date for her test.”

Test day for Yhilee was on a Friday at the ICE office in Fairfax County. The teen’s literacy council tutor, a volunteer, attended with her for support.

“She was crying in the morning before the test,” Rivera said, her daughter translating from Spanish.

Chavarria brushed off the anxiety saying the test was pretty quick and easy.

“Who was the first president, who is your senator, who is your U.S. Representative, how many senators are there? How many House representatives there are, what’s the capital of the United States, what’s your state capital,” she listed off.

“Abigail Spanberger,” Chavarris said, quizzed on her representative in Culpeper.

As for her U.S. Senators?

“Tim Kaine and I don’t know the other one,” said Chavarria, erupting in giggles, told the answer. “Yeah, Mark Warner.”

She was excited to learn she passed the test.

“I was really happy because I was really nervous at the beginning.”

Rivera continues to study for her exam as she waits on paperwork to arrive. She understands more English than she speaks presently, and it has been a journey for her as well.

Rivera was 22-years-old when she left her native Nicaragua for Virginia, after meeting her husband, of El Salvador. The Culpeper mom of three, through her daughter, said she felt sad to leave her native country because she left all her family there. But Rivera said she will never move back.

The stay-at-home mom is proud of Yhilee for following the path to U.S. citizenship.

“It was for a better opportunity for me to study and go to college to do something here in the U.S. since I always tell I never want to go back to Nicaragua,” said Chavarria, translating. “This is my home now. Yes. Very happy,” her mother said.

The growing family moved seven years ago from renting an apartment in Manassas to owning a home in Culpeper.

“She likes everything,” said Chavarria.

“Tranquilo,” says Rivera, “Very chill, me gusta the small places you can go to like like Shenandoah (National Park), Fauquier,” Chavarria said, translating.

In Nicaragua, where she lived, there was fresh, cool mountain air.

“That’s what reminds her of Nicaragua from here—the mountains,” said her daughter.

Chavarria looks forward to participating in naturalization ceremony to complete her citizenship and is currently working in a jewelry shop. She has ambitions.

“I was planning to go to NOVA (Community College), study radiology and probably along that career, medicine,” said the 18-year-old. “It feels great,” she added of being an American citizen.

“I want to travel. I want to go to maybe,” Chavarria trailed off, looking at her mother, “where the wind takes me.”

Culpeper Literacy Council is gearing up for another U.S. Citizenship Exam class at 10 a.m every Tuesday starting Jan. 17. All council services are free with a $40 registration fee. Culpeper County Supervisor David Durr is one of the volunteers helping to teach English to local community members, Gore said.

More volunteers are always needed, she added, and it’s pretty easy to do starting with orientation and training on how to teach adults using a standard curriculum and prepared lesson plans.

“It’s pretty well programmed so the teachers don’t have to do a ton of work to get ready for the classes and we’re both here if they have questions,” Gore said of her and the office manager.

A couple of their regular volunteers are on break for personal reasons so the need is high in order to maintain the level of English classes for second language learners, she added.

Why should people care about helping English as second language speakers in the community?

“Well, If these folks get help with English they get better jobs they can support their families better, their kids do better in school if mom and dad speak English and read in the home and they also become more productive members of our community so it really benefits everybody when they learn,” Gore said.

“I also like to shine a light on the volunteers because they give so much and I don’t think people realize that everybody here is a volunteer, other than the two of us part-time—we could not keep them doing without it.”

See Culpeper Literacy Council on Facebook, contact 540/825-5804 or admin@culpeperliteracy.org.