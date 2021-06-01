Culpeper teen pleads not-guilty in fatal NYE shooting

The Culpeper teen charged in the New Year’s Eve shooting death of another local teen has pleaded not-guilty to second degree murder.

Khaliq Amod Clark, 17, also pleaded not-guilty Friday in Circuit Court to shooting into an occupied building and use of a firearm in the commission of felony, first offense, in the death of 19-year-old Trajon Taylor.

Clark, a former Eastern View High School student, is being tried as an adult.

A jury trial was set for Oct. 19-22, 2021.

According to testimony in juvenile & domestic relations court, three other juvenile males were with Clark at the scene of the shooting at a home on Third Street in the town of Culpeper, where Taylor was living. They were all acquaintances of Taylor, according to testimony.

According to police, the crime scene spanned a considerable area along the short residential street connecting Virginia Avenue with Monticello Avenue. A certificate of analysis by the Dept. of Forensic Sciences in Manassas examined 20 cartridge cases from the crime scene, including those from a 9mm Luger, according to court records.

