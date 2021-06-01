Culpeper teen pleads not-guilty in fatal NYE shooting

The Culpeper teen charged in the New Year’s Eve shooting death of another local teen has pleaded not-guilty to second degree murder.
Khaliq Amod Clark, 17, also pleaded not-guilty Friday in Circuit Court to shooting into an occupied building and use of a firearm in the commission of felony, first offense, in the death of 19-year-old Trajon Taylor.
Clark, a former Eastern View High School student, is being tried as an adult.
A jury trial was set for Oct. 19-22, 2021.
According to testimony in juvenile & domestic relations court, three other juvenile males were with Clark at the scene of the shooting at a home on Third Street in the town of Culpeper, where Taylor was living. They were all acquaintances of Taylor, according to testimony.
According to police, the crime scene spanned a considerable area along the short residential street connecting Virginia Avenue with Monticello Avenue. A certificate of analysis by the Dept. of Forensic Sciences in Manassas examined 20 cartridge cases from the crime scene, including those from a 9mm Luger, according to court records.
According to court testimony, the teens approached Taylor’s residence around 11 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2020 and knocked on the front door to ask about shoes left at the residence earlier in the night. A verbal argument ensued and Taylor was fatally shot.
Dozens of cartridge cases were found at the crime scene, according to court testimony. Taylor died on Jan. 1, 2021, according to his obituary.
The Culpeper County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office has issued summonses to nearly two dozen witnesses testify at the upcoming trial including from the Culpeper Police Dept., Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office and medical examiner’s office.
Members of the family with whom Taylor was living have also been called to testify as prosecution witnesses and at least one neighbor, according to court records.
The Warrenton defense team of Mark B. Williams and Joseph Pricone are representing Clark.
In a separate case, the 17-year-old is facing a first-degree murder charge in Fauquier in the Oct. 6, 2020 shooting death in Warrenton of 21-year-old Derek De La Iglesia.
Clark is due in circuit court there on Thursday for a status hearing.
